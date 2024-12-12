Hurry! Amazon's knocking $550 off this killer ultrawide OLED gaming monitor

The holiday season is a great time to take advantage of killer deals on big-ticket items like TVs and monitors, and I just found a great deal on one of the best gaming monitors of last year.

Right now you can get the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 for $648 at Amazon — which is $550 off the usual $1,199 asking price, making this the lowest price I've ever seen on this premium gaming monitor.

Samsung 34" Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $648 at Amazon This model of Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming monitor sports a 34-inch 21:9 QD-OLED display that curves around you, taking your peripheral vision in games to a whole new level. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and offers a 175Hz refresh rate, making this a great gaming monitor that's even better now that it's nearly half off!

This is a great deal on a high-end curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, so if you've been on the fence about living that curved life this is a great opportunity to try it at a discount.

As you can read in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 review, this immersive 34-inch curved display delivers sharp, vivid picture quality in games and movies without taking up a ton of room on your desk.

In fact, our main complaint was that this display is a bit too pricey at its usual $1,199 asking price, so if you get it now you're dodging one of the most painful parts of owning this display.

It's a cheap way to try out this 34-inch curved gaming monitor, which will make your favorite games look amazing on its (3,440 x 1,440 pixels) 21:9 ultrawide QD-OLED panel. And with a 175Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you can count on fast-moving games running buttery-smooth on this eye-catching display.

The OLED G9 can also serve as a smart TV thanks to the packed-in remote and its built-in suite of Samsung TV apps. And while the built-in speakers aren't great, they're nice to have in a pinch when you don't have a pair of the best computer speakers handy.

This is a good opportunity to get a new centerpiece for your PC gaming setup at a great price, making this one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen this month!