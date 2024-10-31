Waze is getting a huge AI upgrade that fixes one of its most dangerously distracting features

News
By
published

Waze is using Gemini to make incident reporting easier — and safer

Waze conversational reporting on phone
(Image credit: Google)

You’re cruising down the highway and you see something that you feel other drivers should know about. Speed traps, road closures, stalled vehicles, accidents, you name it. If you’re using Waze, you can easily report those problems to the app which in turn informs other drivers. The only problem is that this isn’t so easy when you’re supposed to be concentrating on the road.

Fortunately Waze is about to make this process easier and safer, thanks to the introduction of a new “Conversational Reporting” feature. It essentially upgrades the existing voice controls for incident reporting by integrating Google Gemini and letting you do it more naturally than you could before.

Waze’s incident reporting commands are only worthwhile if you can remember them all. When you’re paying attention to the road, and potentially focussing on a hazard, you’d be surprised at how quickly that information falls out of your head. The only other option is to find the right icons on your phone or car screen. While this isn’t difficult, it’s also another thing that can easily distract you when you’re driving.

Introducing Conversational Reporting (Via A Day In The Life Of An NYC Cab Driver) - YouTube Introducing Conversational Reporting (Via A Day In The Life Of An NYC Cab Driver) - YouTube
Watch On

With Conversational Reporting all you’ll need to do is tap the reporting button on screen, then describe what the problem is. Because Gemini can understand more than pre-loaded commands, you don’t have to be absolutely perfect with your report.

Waze may ask you to “describe what you see” for further elaboration, but otherwise the whole process doesn’t require any more input from you. That means you get to keep your eyes on the road and avoid becoming a reportable incident yourself.

Waze will also start letting map editors add school zones on its map, in order to make those areas safer for everyone. Once active on the map, Waze will alert you when you drive near a school — ensuring you know to be extra cautious.

Conversational Reporting will launch to Waze beta’s trusted testers on Android and iOS later this week, but only in English. Other users and languages will have to wait, with a rollout currently slated to happen “in the coming months”. School zone support is scheduled to arrive sometime later this year.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 184 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB 12GB RAM)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Dual...
Amazon
$970
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256B...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(1TB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
Straight Talk
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(512GB)
Our Review
10
Open Box Samsung Galaxy S24...
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.