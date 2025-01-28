Marvel Snap returns to US app stores after TikTok ban — here’s what we know

The popular game Marvel Snap has returned to app stores after being removed due to the Supreme Court ruling regarding TikTok.

Recently there was a lot of major disruption to social media thanks to the brief removal of TikTok from US devices. Other ByteDance-published properties were also removed, including Californian developer Second Dinner Studios hit game Marvel Snap. Thankfully, the TikTok ban was delayed by an executive order and, in a recent report from Macrumors, it has been revealed that Marvel Snap has returned to stores.

The removal of the app and the following gameplay outage from January 19 was a major shock for the Second Dinner Studios. The studio has since done a lot of work to get Marvel Snap reinstated in app stores, as well as finding a new publisher to avoid further issues. While there is no statement on whether Second Dinner has found a new publisher, Apple has removed Marvel Snap from its list of ByteDance apps that are not being distributed in the US.

(Image credit: Marvel)

US customers affected by the ban are in luck, however, as Second Dinner Studios are providing extra experience and in-game rewards to make up for the downtime. For instance, users over collection level 500 will receive 2 Spotlight keys, 5,000 season pass XP and more. You can find the full details and rewards here.

If you have never played Marvel Snap, now is a great time to give it a try on one of the best gaming phones. The game is essentially a card battler system based on the popular Marvel properties. Users will collect cards, build decks, and use them to battle similar to Gwent, one of the best Android games. The strength of Marvel Snap is its colorful and vibrant visuals, alongside simple-to-understand gameplay that make it a perfect time sink.

There are more than a few apps that have been removed based on their connection to ByteDance. These include apps like CapCut, Lemon8, Hypic, Lark - Team Collaboration, Lark - Rooms Display, Lark Rooms Controller and Gauth: AI Study Companion. We will keep you updated when we hear any news about these apps in the coming weeks, as well as any information about TikTok's future.

More from Tom's Guide

Today's best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max deals $1,199 View $1,199.99 View $1,379 View Show More Deals