Google's main search app is getting a very useful upgrade — what you need to know

Google is working to simplify accessing your search history and saved items within its main app. The Google app on Android and iOS could both be in line for this very useful upgrade when it finally rolls out.

Currently, checking your History on both Google Chrome and the Google app can be a bit fiddly. Several different tabs are spread across two apps, making it a pain to quickly check what you need. However, Google is working to streamline the entire experience by introducing a new means to check both your search history and any saved items.

According to a recent report from Android Authority, Google is currently testing a new Activity tab for the Google app. This new tab's purpose is to offer one centralized place for users to find the search history for the Google App and Google Chrome. Activity is also replacing the current Saved tab, meaning all your saved items will be in one place as well.

Screenshots showing Google's updated app with Activity and History tabs (Image credit: Android Authority)

While using the new Activity tab users will be able to view and manage their saved items and history. There will also be certain action options for users, including being able to save, share or delete specific history items directly in the app.

According to the original report, a user on Telegram named @andrey4ik21pro1_q spotted the new tab on their Pixel 8 Pro running the Google app version 15.44.25.29.arm64. however, another Pixel 8 Pro running a later version of the app didn't have the feature.

There are a lot of updates on the way for Google features, for instance, some big changes are coming for the Pixel Screenshots feature. According to reports we can expect a major UI overhaul that makes it easier to see our captures, as well as new quick access tools. Not only that, but it seems that Pixel phones are getting access to the Android 15 battery-limiting feature a little earlier than anticipated.

We can't be sure when this new tab will start to appear on users' phones, but once it does we'll be testing it out for ourselves for a definitive opinion.

