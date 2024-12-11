Google Maps is scraping dashcam footage to stay up to date — here's what you need to know

Google Maps is easily one of the best map apps available on phones and computers. This is partially due to Google's constant updates to the app, but also due to its accuracy when driving. Google manages this by using various sources of information, primarily user reports, to keep track of traffic and speed cameras. And the tech giant is always looking for new sources to keep the improvements coming.

In a recent report, Android Police editor Dallas Thomas spotted a new Google Help Centre Page titled "Collecting imagery from third-party providers (dash cam)." Now, before anyone concerned about privacy buys a pitchfork and throws their dashcam into the local well it's worth noting that Google isn't scraping data from the general public here.

Instead, the help page states that imagery is only taken from two partners: Geopost, which owns various shipping solutions like DPD, and Nextbase, which is the U.K.'s leading dashcam provider.

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, Google only mentions a single purpose for this data: monitoring speed limit changes and nothing else. It's an interesting concept and could — for example — help keep drivers aware of changing speed restriction measures. In the U.K., persistent work on freeways often leads to long stretches of speed-restriction zones that can vary from month to month. If we combine this with the recently added feature that adds a digital speedometer onto the app, then it's going to be a lot easier to keep under the speed limit.

Google has also gone into great detail about how it's handling privacy with this new measure. Firstly, dashcam images will only be used from Geopost delivery drivers or a Nextbase road safety club member who has specifically agreed to participate. Google also won't publish any of the dashcam footage and blurs out the faces, license plates, and other identifiable information before handing it over to an AI and a team of engineers.

As stated, the data is currently only being taken in the U.K., but if it works, I wouldn't be surprised if Google takes it more global. Regardless of Google's actions, I would also always recommend investing in one of the best dashcams to keep yourself safe on the road.

