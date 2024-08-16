MacOS Sequoia will no longer require weekly permission updates for screen recording — here’s what we know

Apple's latest beta for macOS Sequoia has changed how often users will be asked to reauthorize permissions for any screen recording apps they might have.

Requiring authorization has been a sticking point for users of the macOS Sequoia betas to date. Originally Apple would have users reauthorize any permission weekly, usually by reminding them with a pop-up. The frequency of these pop-ups has been wildly unpopular, and it seems that Apple's been listening to customer feedback as the latest beta for macOS Sequoia has limited these pop-ups to once a month.

According to a report from MacRumors, the prompt reminds users that screen recording apps can access their screens and audio. It says, "[App Name] is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio. This will allow [App Name] to record your screen and system audio, including personal or sensitive information that may be visible or audible."

(Image credit: Apple)

When the popup turns up there is now an option to "allow for one month" so that the app will function as it should. It also appears that the preceding macOS Sequoia Betas requirement to reauthorize screen recording apps after restarting the Mac has been removed. This should make it much easier to use apps like Discord or Twitch to show off the gaming capabilities of the best MacBooks.

macOS Sequoia was originally announced during Apple's WWDC 2024 presentation, and it has some major improvements in line. One of the biggest will be the eventual inclusion of Apple intelligence, alongside ChatGPT integration anywhere that you can compose text. The new OS also features several Safari upgrades, including machine learning features. macOS Sequoia also offers new continuity features, including iPhone mirroring.

This is the kind of change I like to see in betas, it shows a company taking the concerns of users and making a positive fix for the better. However, when using any form of screen recording, it's always important to be careful. As such, it can be worth investing in some of the best Antivirus software, as well as a good VPN to make sure your PC or Mac stays as safe as possible.

