This powerful MSI laptop with RTX 4080 is now over $700 off — I've never seen it this low

A laptop boasting a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 rarely fails to impress, but they come at a premium. Well, not-so-premium right now, as this MSI Creator 16 AI Studio has now hit its lowest price yet — and I'm surprised by how huge this price cut is with the specs this machine boasts.

Thanks to MSI's holiday sale, you can now grab the MSI Creator 16 AI Studio with a $720 price cut. With its Intel Core i9 Ultra CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 16-inch 4K 120Hz display, this laptop aims to handle anything you throw at it — gaming or creative. What's more, it even throws in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and Assassin's Creed Shadows. All that with an RTX 4080? That's a deal worth checking out.

MSI Creator 16 AI Studio: was $2,999 now $2,279 Boasting all the power a creative needs to create, edit, and store projects, this MSI Creator 16 AI Studio is worth checking out now that it's over $700 off. You get an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a gorgeous 16-inch 4K 120Hz display. Its listing price is down to $2,399, but add the promo code "IPC1124" to get it down to $2,279 before checking out!

If you're a digital creative looking for powerful specs to handle photo and video editing, graphics and anything in between, you need a powerful laptop. That's where this MSI Creator 16 AI Studio steps in, boasting an Intel Core Ultra 9-185H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of video memory, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Better yet, it comes with the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

While it's aimed at creative professionals, that doesn't mean it can't handle the latest PC games. The RTX 4080 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM help in that department, and the latest games will look amazing on its 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) mini LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can also hop on board the AI bandwagon, as the laptop includes MSI's own AI Engine and AI Artist. This allows you to generate images on the device locally, which is always handy for creatives.

With over $700 off, this Creator 16 laptop has seen a major discount, especially as it usually costs $3,000 and over. While it's still a pricey laptop to pick up, at least you're getting more than your money's worth if you take the plunge.

After a few more laptop offers? We're checking out Walmart's huge sale, and there are plenty more big laptop deals to get right now.