Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 pricing leak shows it could cost less than $2,000

Nvidia's plans to release its rumored GeForce RTX 5000 series GPUs are still up in the air, but a big talking point as of late is how much they will cost. Well, if this RTX 5090 pricing leak is any indicator, we may not be too far off what we already have with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series cards.

As noted by IT site Bits and Chips (via Notebookcheck), Nvidia's rumored GeForce RTX 5090 GPU is estimated to be at least €1,800. Exchange that to U.S. dollars and that'll be over $2,000, but Bits and Chips posted on X (Twitter) to state it will cost between $1,899 to $1,999.

This is according to "several Chinese and Japanese journalists," with posts from the IT site going on to suggest that overclocked versions, such as from Asus ROG or Gigabyte Windforce, will cost "a lot more."

You are right, but OEMs latest info are about a MSRP between 1899 and 1999 dollars.November 19, 2024

With rising costs in production, previous rumors suggested it could cost between $2,000 to $2,500. That was from YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, only for another leaker, Kopite7kimi, to state this was "totally fake."

If this turns out to be true, it wouldn't be too far off what Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs are on sale for. As Tom's Hardware shows, the high-end GPU can be found from $1,799. That's if you're lucky, as supplies appear to be dwindling, suggesting Nvidia could have stopped making them. Is it to make room for RTX 50 series sales? Only time will tell.

Otherwise, we've heard plenty about Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs, with the RTX 5090 tipped to be arriving by the end of 2024. We've also seen reports of what to expect, with the RTX 50 series coming with GDDR7 memory and PCIe Gen 5 support. That means faster, more power efficient GPUs. Heck, we may even see an RTX 5090 laptop GPU with 24GB of VRAM.



If you prefer to stick with RTX 40 series GPUs for now, you'll find quite a few on sale thanks to Black Friday. For a better look at what you could grab, check out Newegg's Black Friday sale.

More from Tom's Guide