Hurry! This is one of the cheapest RTX 4070 laptop deals I’ve ever seen

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is one of the fastest graphics cards Team Green manufactures, and it powers an impressive MSI machine that’s currently discounted for the next 24 hours.

Right now the MSI Pulse 15 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is on sale for $1,799 at Newegg. That’s $100 off its normal listing price of $1,899. While that isn’t exactly chump change, this is still one of the best deals I’ve seen on an RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop in quite some time.

MSI Pulse 15 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16834156425" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,899 now $1,799 @ Newegg

The MSI Pulse 15 is an impressively specced gaming laptop with a beefy RTX 4070 GPU and an extremely capable Intel Core i9 13th Gen 13900H CPU clocked at 2.6 GHz. With 32GB of DRR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe drive, this Windows 11 gaming laptop has all the grunt you'll need to tame many of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-steam-games" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">best Steam games.

The MSI Pulse 15 isn’t just packing in the GPU department. Boasting a 15.6-inch screen with “Anti-Glare Wide View Angle," an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz and a native screen resolution of 2560 x 1440, the display ticks most of the boxes we look for. The panel also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 scale.

The Pulse continues to impress thanks to a speedy Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD. It’s also no slouch in the ports department, with a HDMI 2.1 slot that supports a 4K signal up to 120Hz, a USB 3.2 type-C connection and a duo of USB 3.2 type-A slots.

The headliner really is that GPU, though. Only outranked by the RTX 4090 and 4080, Nvidia’s 4070 gives you all the power you need to run most modern games at fast frame rates at the Pulse’s native 2K screen resolution. According to Newegg, this laptop's Time Spy Score hits a not too shabby 11,818, which translates into commendable frame rate performance of 140 fps in Counter Strike 2 and 85 fps in Baldur’s Gate 3 at 1440p.

To further sweeten this already tempting deal, Newegg is throwing in a MSI S37 gaming headset. As this discount will only last for less than 20 hours at this point, though, you should act fast if you're in the market for a beefy gaming laptop.

“Beefy” is the key term, though. At 5.07 pounds, the MSI Pulse probably isn’t a laptop you want to be throwing in a backpack day. If you just plan to game from home, though, this system’s weight will be much less of an issue.

Gaming laptops with RTX 4070 GPUs rarely clock in at such a competitive price, so this is a deal I can easily get behind.