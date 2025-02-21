How is this RTX 4070 gaming laptop so cheap!? Get a massive $600 off right now

Looking for your next gaming laptop upgrade? They often don't come cheap, but if there's one rig to put on your radar, I'd point you towards this Dell G16 — as it's now a whopping $600 off.

Right now, the Dell G16 with an RTX 4070 GPU is down to $1,299 at Dell. That's down from its usual $1,899 cost, giving you plenty of savings on this powerful gaming laptop. It isn't just the graphics card that should impress, as it also comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. If you ask me, this is a bargain not to be missed.

Dell G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,899 now $1,299 at Dell With a $600 price cut, this Dell G16 is one powerful machine for the price. You can expect an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and even a 1TB SSD. Plus, that 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response rate will make games shine.

Talk about a massive discount. It isn't everyday you see an RTX 4070-equipped gaming laptop for well under $1,500, but this Dell G16 gaming laptop deal proves it can happen. To put this into perspective, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (a top pick in our list of best gaming laptops) with an RTX 4070 is priced at $1,999.

That $600 price cut takes this gaming laptop down to $1,299, which is a stellar bargain considering its other specs under the hood. The Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU is still one powerful processor, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM gives it an extra edge in performance and that 1TB SSD can store many demanding PC games.

Then there's its 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS display boasting a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, meaning games will looking buttery smooth in a fittingly wide, detailed screen.

It may not be the most powerful laptop around, but it's still a mid-range beast that's just got even better thanks to Dell's welcome discount. If you can't be bothered to wait for pricier RTX 50-series gaming laptops and are looking to save a heap of cash on a impressive gaming laptop, this Dell G16 should be right up your alley.

If you're looking to add on to your setup, don't forget to use these exclusive Dell discount codes.