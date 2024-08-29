Don't wait! This RTX 4060 laptop just dropped to its lowest price at Amazon

If you’re on a semi-tight budget and want a gaming laptop with a GPU that can handle ray tracing, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 is a good option when you’re on the hunt for your next portable PC. For detail-rich 1080p gaming, which Steam hardware surveys continue to show is the resolution most people play at, this laptop is a great low-cost option.

Right now, the MSI Katana 17 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,014 at Amazon in a limited time deal (thanks, NotebookCheck ). Normally the list price for this laptop is $1,399, with that 27% discount translating into a tasty $385 saving. It’s reasonably rare to see RTX 4060-powered laptops go this cheap, so if you’re tempted by this record low sale, I’d get on it straight away.

MSI Katana 17 with RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,399 now $1,014 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This mid-range gaming laptop houses Team Green’s RTX 4060, a Gen 13 Intel Core i7 CPU, a generous 32GB of DDR5 RAM (clocked at 4800 MHz), and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Its 17.3-inch screen is 1080p (1920 x 1080) and can reach an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz.

When it comes to components, there’s a lot to like about the MSI Katana 17, especially when it’s on sale for its lowest ever price. Nvidia’s RTX 4060 is a more than capable performer for tackling the best PC games , especially seeing as it supports DLSS, which can massively boost frame rates with little compromise to image quality.

The Katana’s CPU also impresses, and should easily get the job done when it comes to either gaming or video editing. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor has 10 cores and can be overclocked up to 4.9GHz. Throw in a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and not only is MSI’s machine an affordable and attractive gaming laptop, it’s also well suited to creators, thanks to all that memory.

If you’re an aspiring eSports player, the MSI Katana 17’s 144Hz will make playing competitive multiplayer first-person shooters feel buttery smooth. Gaming on such a responsive screen really can make the difference in twitch shooters, where every millisecond matters in a close firefight. That refresh rate also makes simply navigating around your desktop or web surfing more responsive and pleasurable, too.

The main selling point really is that Nvidia 40-series graphics card, though. With it, you get access to the company’s class leading form of supersampling I mentioned previously, and also features like frame generation in supported titles, which can make games feel even slicker.

So if you’re on the lookout for a capable gaming laptop at a price that won’t break the bank, I’d strongly suggest checking out this discounted MSI Katana 17 sale. It’s one of the best deals I’ve seen in some time.