Acer announces new Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops with Intel Core 200HX and RTX 5070

Acer is expanding its Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptop series with a new pair of larger notebooks featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX CPUs.

The laptop maker announced a 14-inch version last fall and today revealed more powerful variants with 16-inch and 18-inch displays.

Those displays come in four different options, with the highest tier being an 2560x1600 resolution OLED display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time on the Neo 16. The Neo 18 comes with either a Mini LED display or LED display that hits a 250Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

The main difference between the display levels appears to be brightness (ranging from 300 to 500 nits) and response time, with the fastest level hitting 3ms.

The AI-capable laptops can sport either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or 5070 laptop graphics card capable of running DLSS 4 and several Nvidia-based AI models meant to boost FPS, reduce latency and improve image quality.

Both sizes of Predator Helios Neo will feature up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB or storage. Acer says the 16-inch version is meant for people on the go while the 18-inch model is intended to be more of a desktop replacement.

As with most things gaming PC, the Predator Helios Neos will feature "subdued minimalist" 4-zone RGB keyboards and RGB logos. All the laptops will run Windows 11 and come with three months of PC Game Pass for free.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will launch in the United States in April with the 18-inch variant following in May starting at $1,899 and $2,199, respectively.

