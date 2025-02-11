Don’t expect a MacBook Air OLED any time soon — here’s what we’ve heard

We might be waiting a long time for the rumored MacBook Air OLED. According to The Elec (via Apple Insider), the Cupertino-based tech giant has delayed the release of the MacBook Air OLED until 2029. However, the equally rumored MacBook Pro OLED is still on track for a 2026 release.

The Elec says that Samsung Display will add a second depositor, or the production line necessary to produce OLED displays. The site claims the first depositor will be dedicated to manufacturing OLED panels for the MacBook Pro while Samsung Display searches for other customers for the second depositor. The implication is that Samsung Display will need this second depositor to meet Apple’s demand for an OLED MacBook Air.

While we might not get a MacBook Air OLED until 2029, the same report claims Apple’s ultraportable laptop will get a display update in 2027. According to The Elec, the MacBook Air will have an LCD panel that utilizes Oxide TFT technology. This technology apparently offers sharper image quality and faster scrolling, along with improved energy efficiency.

This isn’t the first time The Elec has claimed the MacBook Air OLED has been delayed. In a recent report, it claimed Apple delayed the MacBook Air OLED because the iPad Pro M4 (which also has an OLED display) did not meet sales expectations. Due to that, Apple reportedly wants to stick with LCD for the MacBook Air for the next few years.

As the report notes, the MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level laptop that sells well due to its price. If an OLED display bumps up this cost, customers may not want to opt in for it. As seen with the OLED iPad Pro M4 sales, this rings true.

Outlook

As always with unofficial reports of this nature, take everything written above with a dose of skepticism. We can’t say for sure whether Apple will or won’t release OLED models of its laptops, especially if the OLED iPad Pro failed to meet sales expectations.

But given the numerous reports on this subject, it appears that at least the MacBook Pro will be the first Apple laptop to feature OLED panels. As for the MacBook Air OLED, we might have to wait longer, if reports are true.

