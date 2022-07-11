The best PS5 monitors 2022

If you want to buy one of the best PS5 monitors, you’ll have to nail down a few key specs first. A good PS5 monitor needs, at bare minimum, three things:

4K resolution

120+ Hz refresh rate

HDMI 2.1 inputs

The good news is that plenty of gaming monitors offer those three features. The bad news is that, like any other peripheral on the market, some of those monitors are great, and some fall far short of the mark.

At Tom’s Guide, we have reviewed dozens of gaming monitors, and combed through our evaluations to discover which of these devices would work well with Sony’s current-gen console. If you want to set up a PS5 at your computer desk, you’re in luck. Likewise, if you want to set up a gaming nook in your living room, where your PS5 can live alongside a PC, we also have a few good choices with larger screens. Read on to discover the best PS5 monitors that we’ve tested and reviewed.

What are the best PS5 monitors?

It’s perhaps not terribly surprising that the best PS5 monitor comes directly from Sony. The Sony Inzone M9 (opens in new tab) is fairly new, but it’s already established itself as an indispensable PS5 accessory, particularly if you prefer a gaming desk to a living room couch. With a 27-inch screen, an unconventional stand and a rich color spectrum, the Inzone M9 demonstrates that Sony has what it takes to succeed in the monitor game, and that the PS5 can hold its own against some moderately powerful gaming PCs.

If you need something bigger, consider the Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor G3223Q (opens in new tab). You’ll need a big desk to make the most of this 32-inch display. But if you can make room for it, the monitor will reward you with rich HDR colors, a sharp 4K picture and framerates of up to 120 frames per second. The device doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, however, and you’ll have to provide your own speakers and/or headset.

If you want a monitor that essentially doubles as a TV, you can always try the Acer CG437K (opens in new tab). This 43-inch monitor is the same size as a TV, but has the ports and response rate that you’d expect from a high-end gaming monitor. You’ll need to do some legwork to get the colors just right, and the remote control could be better, but it feels right at home in an entertainment center

The best PS5 monitors you can buy today

(Image credit: Future)

1. Sony Inzone M9 The best PS5 monitor overall Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, USB-B, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sharp and vibrant display + Buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate + Stylish and minimal design Reasons to avoid - Can't rotate monitor 90 degrees - Weak bass on built-in speakers

The Sony Inzone M9 represents the first time that Sony has attempted to make a gaming monitor in quite a few years, and it’s safe to say that the company has come out swinging. Not only is the Inzone M9 a gorgeous monitor from a design standpoint; it also displays a crisp picture, with smooth frame rates and a vibrant color palette. In fact, with its black-and-white chassis, the Inzone M9 even looks quite a bit like the PS5.

There’s still a bit of room for improvement. Like many gaming monitors, the Inzone M9 has weak speakers. It also can’t rotate all the way to a full vertical configuration, so it’s not an ideal monitor for productivity users who may want a second monitor for text documents or spreadsheets. As a PS5 accessory, though, the Inzone M9 is almost perfect.

Read our full Sony Inzone M9 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A The best budget PS5 monitor Specifications Screen Size: 28 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, USB-B, 3.5 mm audio Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful color palette + Sharp resolution and fast refresh rate + Ideal for both PCs and consoles Reasons to avoid - Slightly dark console HDR - No USB-C connectivity

Calling the $800 Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A a “budget” monitor might sound strange. After all, it’s significantly more expensive than a TV, and $300 more than a PS5 by itself. But considering that some of the entries on this list can top $1,500, an $800 gaming monitor isn’t so bad — particularly when it offers 4K resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Apart from its comparatively reasonable price, the VG28UQL1A is simply a gorgeous monitor, with some of the richest and most accurate colors of any PS5 monitor we tested. The device’s HDR capabilities are almost unmatched on both PS5 and PC, particularly the way it handles reds, oranges and pinks. The device even boasts perfectly passable speakers, which not many gaming monitors can claim.

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor G3223Q Specifications Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 144 Hz Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, USB-B, 3.5 mm audio Today's Best Deals View at Dell (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great display + Vibrant HDR mode + Lots of ports Reasons to avoid - No USB-C connections - High price compared to similar monitors

The Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor G3223Q is one of the most straightforward PS5 monitors we reviewed, as well as one of our favorites. This 32-inch monitor isn’t showy or complicated. It’s just a plain-looking monitor with a large, sturdy stand that displays absolutely gorgeous picture from both the PC and PS5. While a 32-inch monitor won’t fit every desk, and an $1,100 monitor won’t fit every budget, the G3223Q gets just about everything right from a technical perspective.

One big advantage of the G3223Q is that it renders vivid colors in either standard or HDR modes. As such, you can experiment with the PS5’s HDR and non-HDR options to see which level of color and brightness works best for you. There are plenty of picture mode presets from which to choose.

Read our full Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor G3223Q review.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aorus FI32U delivers a fairly big picture and the performance you need for playing the best PS5 games. At $1,000, it’s a pretty expensive gaming monitor, and yet it’s still a bit cheaper than some 32-inch displays from fancier brands. While the FI32U doesn’t have built-in speakers, it does have excellent picture quality, a unique design and the ability to rotate into a vertical configuration. It also has plenty of ports and an easy-to-navigate menu system.

Just about every preset works well, whether you’re playing in standard or HDR modes. The monitor also offers some handy gaming features, including picture-in-picture settings and adaptive sync for smoother frame rates. While the FI32U isn’t exactly a budget PS5 monitor, it still offers more features than you might expect for the price.

Read our full Gigabyte Aorus FI32U review .

(Image credit: Future)

With a large, bright screen, beautiful HDR features and a surprisingly sleek physical design, the Acer Predator XB323QK is a solid choice for PS5 owners who can’t quite decide between a gaming monitor and a small TV. With its 32-inch screen, the XB323QK can display quite a lot of game. That’s good news, when you consider that each of its presets looks excellent, offering a bright screen and subtle colors.

It may seem strange to praise a gaming monitor’s stand, but the XB323QK’s is small, thin and unobtrusive, making setup simple, and allowing you to move the device with relative ease. The ports are admittedly a little hard to reach, and the speakers aren’t good, but those issues are by no means unique to this monitor. The XB323QK also has a USB-C port, which puts it ahead of many of its competitors.

Read our full Acer Predator XB323QK review .

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte M32U is a pretty good value as far as 32-inch gaming monitors go, especially with 4K resolution, 144 refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 ports. In fact, it’s $300 cheaper than some of the more premium options in that size range. You’ll still get a bright, colorful screen, a sturdy (if plain) stand, and excellent compatibility with PC and PS5. While there’s only one HDR mode, that actually means you won’t have to do much fine-tuning before you dive into your favorite PS5 games.

You’ll probably want to use one of the best gaming headsets rather than the weak built-in speakers, and the menus can be a little cumbersome to navigate. There are a lot of options, and not every one is equally useful. Still, if you want a monitor that looks good and plays well, the M32U works just fine.

Read our full Gigabyte M32U review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Acer Nitro XV282K is an odd monitor, as when you first set it up, it may not display a good picture at all. However, once you start tinkering with the preset and HDR settings, the XV282K can be absolutely gorgeous, particularly for PS5 titles with HDR enabled. With high levels of brightness, sRGB spectrum percentage and color accuracy, this Acer monitor has all the raw specs to deliver fiery reds, subtle blues and deep blacks. It can also tackle 4K resolutions and 120 fps frame rates with ease.

It's worth noting that the speakers are not great, and that the setup process is a bit more difficult than it should be, particularly if you want to tackle it by yourself. At $900, the XV282K is also pretty expensive. But if you can afford it, you’ll get something pretty good in return.

Read our full Acer XV282K review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While most PS5 monitors are black rectangles with bulky stands, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U tries something different. The device has a sleek white chassis with colorful, programmable LED strips on the back. With its 32-inch screen, the Mobiuz EX3210U also attempts to split the difference between a gaming monitor and a small TV, as it comes with a large speaker and a remote control. While it couldn’t quite be the centerpiece of a living room, it doesn’t have to adorn a desk, either.

The Mobiuz EX3210U’s screen doesn’t always live up to its innovative appearance, however. Some games look gorgeous in its HDR modes; others look a little dull and gray in its Standard settings. On paper, however, the monitor has passable brightness and excellent sRGB color. If you’re willing to do a little legwork, the EX3210U can look great.

Read our full BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Perhaps the most unusual product on this list, the Acer CG437K is arguably one of the best PS5 monitors, simply because it fills a niche that none of the other selections can. Unlike a traditional gaming monitor, the CG437K has an enormous screen: 43 inches. This means that you can put it in your living room instead of a TV. The big difference is that the response rate is much faster, which means that the CG437K could theoretically facilitate better performance for both your PC and PS5 games.

At $1,600, however, the CG437K is a steep investment — and even if you can afford one, you’ll have to make a lot of compromises. Many of the preset modes look dark and washed-out, while the remote control is slow, and the speakers are just so-so.

Read our full Acer Predator CG437K review.

How to choose the best PS5 monitor for you

The first thing you should consider when choosing one of the best PS5 monitors is what size you want it to be. The smallest selection on this list is 27 inches diagonally, which means it could live comfortably on a moderately sized desk. If you opt for a 32-inch monitor, you’ll need a large desk, or a small entertainment nook. One of our selections has a 43-inch screen, essentially making it a TV replacement.

While all PS5 monitors are expensive, it’s also worth considering just how much you’re willing to spend. The cheapest model we reviewed costs $800, which sounds like a lot — until you remember that the most expensive model we reviewed costs $1,600. Generally speaking, smaller monitors are cheaper, but you can find a few exceptions.

Unless you already own a good set of headphones, you may also want to consider a monitor’s speakers, at least briefly. Most gaming monitor speakers aren’t good, but some of them are passable, and that can be beneficial if you don’t feel like wearing a headset for hours on end.

How we test PS5 monitors

We test PS5 monitors the exact same way we test PC gaming monitors. First, we unbox and set them up, evaluating how easy the process is. We examine a monitor from all angles, determining whether its physical design is anything special. We benchmark each monitor with a variety of standardized tests, which tell us about brightness, color and color accuracy. Then, we hook the monitor up to a PC and a PS5 and let the testing begin.

Generally, we test each monitor with PC games first, since it’s a little bit easier to try all the various menu options on each monitor. Afterward, we transition over to PS5 games, which present a better opportunity to test a variety of HDR options. Since much of this process is qualitative, we’ll frequently confer with other Tom’s Guide staffers to ask what they think of the brightness and color options.

Along the way, we also evaluate a monitor’s secondary characteristics, such as menu navigation, speakers, and remote control (if it has one).