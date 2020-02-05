The year 2020 is a huge one for games - and an even bigger one for your console storage space. External hard drives offer your PS4 or Xbox One more room to house the expansive worlds of the year's hottest titles and their patches. Luckily, both consoles are simply plug and play with any USB 3.0 external hard drive equipped with over 256 GB of storage.

As you increase memory capacity, the overall price per gigabyte decreases. Sony has implemented an 8TB external hard drive limit on the PS4. On Xbox One, two external hard drives can be used simultaneously with up to 16TB of storage. Keeping this in mind, here are the best external hard drives for PS4 and Xbox One based on their high capacities, passable speeds and portable dimensions.

1. Western Digital Elements 4TB Portable External Drive

The jack of all trades

Capacity: 4TB | Dimensions: 4.4 x 3.2 x 0.8 inches | Speed: 102 MB/s

Large capacity ensures you’ll never have to delete games or change storage devices

Value pricing

"Safe" design lacks personality

Balancing performance with price, there's a reason WD's Elements Portable Hard Drive remains the reigning champ of Amazon's best selling external drives. This is the drive I own and recommend to anyone looking to expand the storage of their console. You'll have enough storage up to 80 games at a time (assuming an average game size of 50 GB). It'd be nice if the drive came in different designs like some of the others on the list.

2. Seagate Game Drive for Xbox

The most versatile drive on the list

Capacity: 2TB | Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.1 x 0.6 inches | Speed: 140 MB/s

Xbox optimized

Standout design

Finicky warranty policy

From a design standpoint to software optimizations, this Seagate drive is for the Xbox power user. This drive comes in a variety of Microsoft franchise designs, is incredibly compact and requires nothing but a USB connection to plug and play with your console. While these branded drives are a bit more expensive, the few dollars more alleviates worries and offers Xbox users a customizable no-fuss experience. The drive includes a one-month membership to Microsoft's exclusive Game Pass game subscription service so that you can put your new storage to use immediately.

3. WD Gaming Works With PlayStation

The best for Playstation

Dimensions: 4.33 x 0.5 x 4.33 inches | Speed: 139 MB/s

Optimized for PlayStation

Short cable

WD’s PS4 hard drive seamlessly blends in with your PS4 thanks to a compact design and blue highlights. An easy set-up lets you plug in the drive and start downloading content in moments. While the drive is about equal to competitors in speed and size, the short cable can be a problem for users who need to store the drive away from the console.

4. Silicon Power Shockproof 2TB External Hard Drive

The best hard drive for those on the road

Capacity: 2TB | Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.9 x 3.4 inches | Speed: 103 MB/s

Military-grade shockproofing and water resistance, plus its wrap design ensures you won't lose the USB cable

Some durability complaints

If you have curious little ones, troublesome pets or clumsy motor skills, you should take a look at the Silicon Power shockproof drive. The drive has solid reviews from console users and can be thrown around without worry for on-the-go travel. While the drive will survive fairly rough treatment, including spills, for years to come, it also comes with a reassuring three-year warranty.

5. Seagate Game Drive Hub

The hard drive that offers the most space and function

Capacity: 8 TB | Dimensions: 4.65 x 1.61 x 7.8 inches | Speed: 220 MB/s

Large capacity

Added functionality of hub base with two USB 3.0 ports

Expensive

A/C plug takes up outlet space

Do you have a massive digital library that you want to keep installed and ready to play at all times? You'll need a lot of storage for that. This hard drive has a whopping 8 TB of storage capacity and doubles as a USB hub complete with two USB 3.0 ports. For the functionality and price, this hub is a solid buy. Now you can make your way through your Xbox Game Pass backlog on your terms!