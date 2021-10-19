Best cheap Apple Polishing Cloth alternatives

Want to keep your iPhone, iPad, or Mac's screen looking shiny and clean? You could pony up $19 for the official Apple Polishing Cloth, or you could spend far less than that on an assortment of microfiber polishing cloths that will perform the same function.

The main difference (aside from price) is that only Apple's polishing cloth is embossed with a very subtle Apple logo. However, the cheap Apple polishing cloth alternatives all come in multiple colors — Apple's only comes in white — so you can better mix and match with your devices.

Another bonus: Apple's polishing cloth won't ship until late November, whereas you can get these cleaning cloths right away.

Here are a few cheap Apple polishing cloth alternatives we found.

AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

AmazonBasics' microfiber cleaning cloth measures 12 x 16 inches, and can be purchased in packs with blue/white/yellow or green/gray/pink. A pack of 24 cloths costs $13.95, a pack of 36 is $20.49, a pack of 48 is $25.89, and a pack of 144 is $52.99. That's a lot of microfiber cloths!

AmazonBasics microfiber cleaning cloth: $13.95 (pack of 24) @ Amazon

MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

These colorful cleaning cloths come in blue, green, yellow and pink. However, at 12.6 x 12.6 inches, they're slightly smaller than the AmazonBasics' cloth. The Mr. Siga microfiber cloths only come in one quantity: A pack of 12 costs $11.99.

Mr.Siga microfiber cleaning cloth: $11.99 (pack of 12) @ Amazon

Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels

These microfiber towels only come in a yellow/gold color, but they have black trim around the edges. At 16 x 16 inches, they're also fairly large, too, making them better for larger displays, as well as other surfaces, such as your car. Costing $12.99 for a pack of three, $24.99 for a pack of 12, and $37.99 for two dozen, they're more expensive than other options — but still less expensive than Apple's.

Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels: $24.99 (pack of three) @ Amazon

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

While not as colorful as the other options on this list — they only come in silver and black — the MagicFiber Microfiber cleaning cloths are small enough to easily carry with your smartphone. Each cloth measures 6 x 7 inches, so they're better for smaller devices. A pack of two is $5.99, a pack of six is $8.95, a pack of 13 costs $14.99, and a pack of 30 is $19.99.

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths: $8.95 (pack of six) @ Amazon

Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

When it comes to value, it's hard to argue with the Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, which come in a pack of 50 for $19.97. Included are 10 of each color: Green, Yellow, Blue, White, and Orange; each towel measures 12 x 12 inches. If you need more, the company also sells a pack of 150 for $49.99.

Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths: $19.97 (pack of 50) @ Amazon

