Quick! Sonos Arc just crashed to lowest ever price — save $200 right now

A soundbar is the easiest way to get excellent sound out of your TV without spending too much money. The Sonos Arc is just one way of slipping one under your TV — and at the moment, you can do it for a whole lot less.

Right now the Sonos Arc is just $699 at Amazon, which is $200 off and ties the lowest price ever. If you're in the UK, the Sonos Arc is currently £579 at Hughes, for its lowest price ever. That's thanks to a monstrous £320 discount — this one isn't to be missed.

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $699 at Amazon Lowest price! The Sonos Arc is the previous generation of Sonos' flagship soundbar, but it still packs in some excellent features for a now low price. There's incredible Spatial Audio thanks to Dolby Atmos support, and Sonos app integration means it's plenty smart. Our Sonos Arc review of the soundbar gave it 4/5 stars, with particular attention paid to just how big it sounds.

Lowest price! Sonos Arc: was £899 now £579 at Hughes This £320 saving brings the Arc down to its lowest-ever price, for a great New Year's saving. This Dolby Atmos soundbar is a stunning addition to any living room thanks to its excellent surround sound, solid dialogue, and helpful smart features thanks to the Sonos App. Our 4-star review shows how much we enjoyed our time with the soundbar.

The Sonos Arc may not be the newest soundbar in Sonos's stable anymore, but it's still a great way to get incredible sound out of your TV. There's Dolby Atmos on board thanks to a couple of upwards firing drivers, for example, giving extra space to compatible mixes that you might watch on Disney Plus or listen to with Apple Music.

For just ordinary TV watching the Arc is going to make dialogue clear, and bring more separation between soundtracks and voices for the likes of news broadcasts, sports and more. I think it happens to look really stylish as well, thanks to its minimalist black shell and unobtrusive design. Don't get me wrong — it's a big sound bar, but it manages to blend into most different types of home decor.

One of the best things about any Sonos soundbars though is the flexibility. If you want a bit more out of your sound bar, you can buy Era 100s or Era 300 speakers for surround sound duties. That's not cheap, but they sound amazing and add even more dimension to your setup. If you want more bass, you can add in a Sonos sub for some floor-rumbling low-end. It's not a cheap ecosystem, but it sounds incredible. You can even pass the audio from your soundbar to a pair of Sonos Ace headphones, so your midnight movie-watching doesn't wake up the rest of the house. Smart.

For a long time the Sonos Arc was one of the best soundbars — it's since been dethroned by the newer (and far more expensive) Sonos Arc Ultra. The Arc is still a great option though, and even better at this super low price.