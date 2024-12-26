Our favorite noise canceling headphones just hit lowest price ever in after Christmas sale
Cancel noise for less this Christmas
There are loads of noise-canceling headphones out there, but none of them are able to block as much noise as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. There's just one issue — they're usually quite expensive.
At the moment, though, you can grab a pair for their lowest price ever. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are now $329 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $100 discount.
The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound good as well, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are a great pair of cans. This $100 discount brings them down to their lowest-ever price.
When I'm out and about in any kind of built up area, I want to completely block everything out and dominate my hearing with my music. There are plenty of options out there — but the QuietComfort Ultra headphones remain my chosen way of blocking out noise.
Why? Well, there's the obvious reason; the incredible ANC that Bose has housed inside the headphones. It's remarkable how impressive it is. Just slip the headphones on, press the power button, and with a quick symphonic swipe, the outside world just... disappears.
They sound good too. No, they're not what you might call 'Hi-Fi', but they have a lovely, warm sound signature that works well for a variety of different genres. Even better is that you can enjoy that sound all the more thanks to the excellent noise canceling.
They only weigh about 9 ounces, making them one of the lightest headsets around — and with their pillow-like padding, they're a very comfortable pair of headphones to wear for long periods of time. As long as those periods of time are shorter than 24 hours, given that's how long the battery will last.
That battery drops down to 18 hours when you activate immersive audio, which is Bose's version of spatial audio. Now, I'd say it's not worth the battery trade-off, so it's worth leaving turned off. Battery and Spatial Audio aside though, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are easily one of my favorite releases of the year.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.