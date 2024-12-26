Our favorite noise canceling headphones just hit lowest price ever in after Christmas sale

There are loads of noise-canceling headphones out there, but none of them are able to block as much noise as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. There's just one issue — they're usually quite expensive.

At the moment, though, you can grab a pair for their lowest price ever. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are now $329 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $100 discount.

When I'm out and about in any kind of built up area, I want to completely block everything out and dominate my hearing with my music. There are plenty of options out there — but the QuietComfort Ultra headphones remain my chosen way of blocking out noise.

Why? Well, there's the obvious reason; the incredible ANC that Bose has housed inside the headphones. It's remarkable how impressive it is. Just slip the headphones on, press the power button, and with a quick symphonic swipe, the outside world just... disappears.

They sound good too. No, they're not what you might call 'Hi-Fi', but they have a lovely, warm sound signature that works well for a variety of different genres. Even better is that you can enjoy that sound all the more thanks to the excellent noise canceling.

They only weigh about 9 ounces, making them one of the lightest headsets around — and with their pillow-like padding, they're a very comfortable pair of headphones to wear for long periods of time. As long as those periods of time are shorter than 24 hours, given that's how long the battery will last.

That battery drops down to 18 hours when you activate immersive audio, which is Bose's version of spatial audio. Now, I'd say it's not worth the battery trade-off, so it's worth leaving turned off. Battery and Spatial Audio aside though, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are easily one of my favorite releases of the year.