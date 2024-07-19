Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 pre-orders stopped over manufacturing issues — what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pre-orders have been pushed back, and even halted in some cases, due to concerns about the quality of the new earbuds.

While the standard Galaxy Buds 3 seem to be completely unaffected, the Pro versions feature several issues according to users who have received early samples. This includes uneven gaps between panels, inconsistent finishes, weird behavior from the Blade Lights on the stalks, and ear tips that can tear when being removed.

On my own sample, the lights and ear-tips appear to work normally, and the overall finish looks to be all fine too. However, I did spot the two earbuds had slightly different-looking seams dividing the stalk section from the ear tip section, which arguably matches with the accounts above.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung's statement on the matter, given to Android Authority, is that it has received "reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices." The statement continued to say that Samsung was "urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes" and that it has "temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. It ended by apologizing to affected users, and said anyone experiencing issues "should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre."

Samsung gave the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro the same launch day as many of its other new devices: July 24th. However, that may no longer be accurate. Samsung's own website now lists August 28th as the shipping date for new orders, and Best Buy's page claims that the Buds 3 Pro are now "coming soon" rather than giving the 24th as launch day. Meanwhile Amazon has removed its listing entirely, with the on-site Samsung page calling them "Currently unavailable."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Best Buy) (Image credit: Amazon)

Even some pre-orderers have already been warned of a possible delay to their shipments, according to one Android Authority reader who send in a screenshot.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Tim Furdui)

It's unfortunate for Samsung, and especially its potential and pre-order customers, that the Buds 3 Pro have been discovered to have these issues. It's good that they'll in theory be addressed before the Buds become widely available, although it's annoying that they were not caught earlier.

Fortunately more was announced at Galaxy Unpacked that, as far as we know right now, doesn't feature any major manufacturing faults. If you're curious, take a look at our Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra reviews and hands-on first impressions.