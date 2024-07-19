Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 pre-orders stopped over manufacturing issues — what you need to know
There's a whole variety of problems — and we've spotted one on our review sample
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pre-orders have been pushed back, and even halted in some cases, due to concerns about the quality of the new earbuds.
While the standard Galaxy Buds 3 seem to be completely unaffected, the Pro versions feature several issues according to users who have received early samples. This includes uneven gaps between panels, inconsistent finishes, weird behavior from the Blade Lights on the stalks, and ear tips that can tear when being removed.
On my own sample, the lights and ear-tips appear to work normally, and the overall finish looks to be all fine too. However, I did spot the two earbuds had slightly different-looking seams dividing the stalk section from the ear tip section, which arguably matches with the accounts above.
Samsung's statement on the matter, given to Android Authority, is that it has received "reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices." The statement continued to say that Samsung was "urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes" and that it has "temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. It ended by apologizing to affected users, and said anyone experiencing issues "should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre."
Shipping dates slipping or going AWOL
Samsung gave the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro the same launch day as many of its other new devices: July 24th. However, that may no longer be accurate. Samsung's own website now lists August 28th as the shipping date for new orders, and Best Buy's page claims that the Buds 3 Pro are now "coming soon" rather than giving the 24th as launch day. Meanwhile Amazon has removed its listing entirely, with the on-site Samsung page calling them "Currently unavailable."
Even some pre-orderers have already been warned of a possible delay to their shipments, according to one Android Authority reader who send in a screenshot.
It's unfortunate for Samsung, and especially its potential and pre-order customers, that the Buds 3 Pro have been discovered to have these issues. It's good that they'll in theory be addressed before the Buds become widely available, although it's annoying that they were not caught earlier.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Fortunately more was announced at Galaxy Unpacked that, as far as we know right now, doesn't feature any major manufacturing faults. If you're curious, take a look at our Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra reviews and hands-on first impressions.
More from Tom's Guide
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.