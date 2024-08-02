OnePlus Buds Pro 3 specs leak reveals upgraded noise canceling, battery life and more

The OnePlus Nord Buds Pro 3 might have only just been announced, but there may be a more premium set of OnePlus buds gunning for our best wireless earbuds list in the very near future. We know this because there’s been a huge leak of information relating to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 — courtesy of SmartPrix and journalist Max Jambor on X.

Buds Pro 3 pic.twitter.com/vr1t3mjsGZJuly 31, 2024

The Buds Pro 3 case will apparently come in a similar shape to the Nord Buds 3 Pro, with a circular design that opens vertically to reveal the buds within. Pictures also show what seems to be a leather finish and a choice of two colors — Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiance (a silvery gold color).

The case is said to measure 6.5 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm (2.55 x 2.04 x 1.02 inches) and weighs 61 grams (2.1 ounces). Apparently this case will offer up to 43 hours of battery life, with a quick-charging feature that adds 5 hours of music playback after just 10 minutes.

The buds themselves look similar to the OnePlus Buds 3, with a stalk and in-ear design, though there is something that looks like a sensor on each of the buds’ stalks. There's also said to be IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 for ultra-low latency audio, 1mm woofer and 6mm tweeters with their own Digital-to-Analogue converter, and support for LHDC 5.0 audio codec.

Noise cancellation is said to manage up to 50dB, up from 49 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, with the ability to adapt to your environment. This will supposedly make calls and conversations “twice as clear” as a result. The buds are also said to come with Dynaudio EQ, which will offer preset EQs for different music genres and ensure “meticulously balanced notes”.

Finally SmartPrix claims that there’s dual connection support, which will let you connect the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to two devices simultaneously. Which will be handy if you like switching from one device to another and don’t want to have to manually reconnect your earbuds each time.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Buds Pro 3 will come with some set of AI features. However, the specifics of those features haven’t been mentioned in Smartprix’s report.

There’s no word on pricing or even a release date, but considering the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 cost $179 when they launched we’d expect the Buds Pro 3 to come out at a similar price point.