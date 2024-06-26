Forget Bose — Ultimate Ears just unveiled Everboom speaker that's big on sound and costs less

There's been a flurry of portable speaker launches in recent months, and the Ultimate Ears Everboom unveiled today (June 26) is the latest to join the ranks.

With portable sound systems at differing price points vying to be among the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, including the Sony ULT Field 1 ($129), Beats Pill ($149) and Bose SoundLink Max ($399), it's been a busy summer for outdoor speakers. But few look more promising than the new mid-priced Ultimate Ears Everboom.

As a smaller version of the impressive Epicboom that launched in 2023, the attention-grabbing Everboom come in four color options and is on sale now at Ultimateears.com priced at $249 / £249. We also expect it to be on sale at online retailers.

Ultimate Ears already has several Bluetooth speakers ranked among the best outdoor speakers and best waterproof speakers thanks to their great sound, lengthy battery life, and practical durability, so it's easy to understand why we have high expectations for its newest model. It sits between the company's Megaboom ($199) series and Epicboom ($349) speakers and comes in a choice of charcoal black, azure blue, lilac, or raspberry red color options.

Ultimate Ears Everboom: Ready to venture

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

The Everboom's oval speaker cabinet design is similar to the Epicboom, but is lighter and more portable. As with the robust designs of most of the company's speakers, the Everboom is built to go anywhere. It has an IP67 durability rating, which means it's dustproof and waterproof protected for short-time submersion. It even floats! Plus, it has a carabiner to easily attach it to a bag or backpack, meaning it's ready to soundtrack any activity or adventure you decide to take it on.

UE says that the precision-tuned drivers ensure punchy and clear mids and highs, delivering deep bass and distinct vocals. The Boom app can be used to tailor the sound to your liking via different preset EQs, plus there's an Outdoor Boost button to deliver bigger bass optimized for listening outdoors.

Battery life for the Everboom claims to deliver up to 20 hours of playtime, and there's a USB-C port for recharges.

There also one-touch NFC feature available for NFC-compatible smartphones with Android 8.0 or later, allowing users to simply power on, pair, connect and play. At the time of writing, there was no mention of the popular PartyUp feature that pairs multiple Ultimate Ears speakers together — we'll update this story as soon as we have more information.

Meanwhile, a new Megaphone feature within the updated Boom app enables users to speak into their smartphone mic and amplify their voice through the speaker. This facility will be available on all UE speakers compatible with the new Boom app.

Once again, the new Everboom is available now from Ultimateears.com priced at $249 / £249 in charcoal black, azure blue, lilac, and raspberry red. Ultimate Ears says that it plans to release the speakers in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe in the following months.

Gen-4 Wonderboom, Boom and Megaboom speakers

New Ultimate Ears Everboom alongside updated Wonderboom 4, Megaboom 4 and Boom 4 speakers. (Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Alongside today's Everboom launch, Ultimate Ears will also update its popular Wonderboom, Boom and Megaboom speakers. All have USB-C charging ports, enhanced features and come in vibrant color options. For example, Boom 4 ($149) and Megaboom 4 ($199) speakers feature enhanced bass radiators to unlock an even bigger sound and are available in active black, cobalt blue, raspberry red and lilac.

The Wonderboom 4 ($99) includes a podcast mode for enhanced listening to favorite hosts and stories and will be available in active black, hyper pink, cobalt blue and "joyous bright."