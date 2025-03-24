AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works

By published

Higher quality listening on AirPods Max

AirPods Max in various colors
(Image credit: Apple)

The most recent pair of AirPods Max with USB-C lacked something important for audio fans — a wired listening mode. The cable in the box was only there to charge the cans rather than listen to music.

Now, thanks to an upcoming update from Apple, the USB-C equipped AirPods Max aren't just getting cabled listening, but you'll also find a couple of different modes out of the box. Lossless audio (up to 24bit, 48Khz) and low latency mode could make them a much tougher contender for the best wireless headphones.

Big AirPods updates

AirPods Max in blue

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll be able to use the cable that comes in the box with your AirPods Max to listen to music, and there's a new cable you can buy that will let you plug your headphones into a 3.5mm headphone jack — a big bonus for music producers.

Once plugged in, you can listen to music at a much higher, lossless bitrate — 24-bit 48Khz. That's not quite as high as some of the best music streaming services go, like Qobuz, but it's a big step up from the wireless limitations that the Max has been subjected to before.

That means you'll be able to get more detail out of your Apple Music listening. It's also going to apply to much higher-quality Spatial Audio mixes. Apple also thinks it will be a big bonus to music producers, who can now get much better sound out of their AirPods Max and connect to their mixing hardware physically.

Apple says, "Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking."

Apple AirPods Max accessory case

(Image credit: Future)

Also coming to the AirPods Max and their new wired listening is a low latency mode. That will reduce the time it takes for audio to reach the headphones, perfect for gaming and live-streaming applications.

The update is coming in April for the USB-C model AirPods Max only. The extra USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack costs $39 and is available today.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

