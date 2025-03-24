AirPods Max is getting a big update with lossless audio and ultra-low latency — here's how it works

The most recent pair of AirPods Max with USB-C lacked something important for audio fans — a wired listening mode. The cable in the box was only there to charge the cans rather than listen to music.

Now, thanks to an upcoming update from Apple, the USB-C equipped AirPods Max aren't just getting cabled listening, but you'll also find a couple of different modes out of the box. Lossless audio (up to 24bit, 48Khz) and low latency mode could make them a much tougher contender for the best wireless headphones.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You'll be able to use the cable that comes in the box with your AirPods Max to listen to music, and there's a new cable you can buy that will let you plug your headphones into a 3.5mm headphone jack — a big bonus for music producers.

Once plugged in, you can listen to music at a much higher, lossless bitrate — 24-bit 48Khz. That's not quite as high as some of the best music streaming services go, like Qobuz, but it's a big step up from the wireless limitations that the Max has been subjected to before.

That means you'll be able to get more detail out of your Apple Music listening. It's also going to apply to much higher-quality Spatial Audio mixes. Apple also thinks it will be a big bonus to music producers, who can now get much better sound out of their AirPods Max and connect to their mixing hardware physically.

Apple says, "Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking."

(Image credit: Future)

Also coming to the AirPods Max and their new wired listening is a low latency mode. That will reduce the time it takes for audio to reach the headphones, perfect for gaming and live-streaming applications.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The update is coming in April for the USB-C model AirPods Max only. The extra USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack costs $39 and is available today.