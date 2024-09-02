I used DALL-E in ChatGPT to create 7 images of stylish living rooms

Glossy magazines and blogs can serve as a great source of inspiration for your next interior design project. If you combine their ideas with the personalization offered by AI tools such as ChatGPT you can get tailor-made renders of what your next living room could look like.

I decided to put ChatGPT to the test and see whether it could help me generate images of seven living rooms set in different styles ranging from industrial to Scandinavian.

To perform well, ChatGPT would need to use DALL-E to portray each style accurately, create a functional design, make the space aesthetically pleasing, and allow for personal customization.

1. Industrial

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

An industrial-style living room is all about raw and minimalist pieces that wouldn’t look out of place in an old factory. Could ChatGPT handle this first challenge and deliver the goods? I asked OpenAI’s chatbot to create a living room in an industrial style that features a coffee table which incorporates cogs in some way.

I was presented with a massive space illuminated by industrial-style lamps. ChatGPT gave me plenty of seating space with a couch that fills the centre of the room surrounding the coffee table I asked for. Unfortunately, this piece turned out to simply be a box with some cogs slapped on. ChatGPT quickly ticked off my request at the expense of an interesting design.

2. Modern

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

Next up was a living room in a modern style. My specific request was for there to be a sofa bed which had to be pulled out and be ready made for guests to sleep in.

In a small space ChatGPT managed to squeeze in a couple of seats, a TV, and my sofa bed. Two paintings were put up on the wall that complemented the rest of the color palette. The room would make for a great space for my guests!

3. Bohemian

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

When I think of a Bohemian living room I’m immediately thinking of a free-spirited and unconventional space littered with knickknacks and throw pillows in different shades and shapes. I was curious about what ChatGPT would come up with. My special request for this round was for a large dream catcher to be hanging by a large glass sliding door overlooking a garden.

Personally, I’m not a fan of this style but I feel that ChatGPT put in a decent effort to produce a living room that adheres to my request. With no shortage of cushions, the chatbot created a bright space with a rug covering a wooden floor. I got more dream catchers than I bargained for which were hung around a sliding door that leads to a lush garden.

4. Coastal

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

Would our coastal living room be complete if it didn’t feature calming hues of blue and a couple of shells lying about? I’d hardly think so, but this was all for ChatGPT to decide. My only request was that our living room had to fit in a lighthouse which of course would need to entail a curved interior.

The result was a cosy space overlooking the clear blue sea. The couch was curved to fit the wall maximizing every inch available. A coffee table stood in the center of the room right under a circular storage space. Not bad!

5. Eclectic

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

I’d expect this living room to share many elements with the bohemian one generated earlier while being a bit more focused and refined. Nevertheless, I kept an open mind when asking ChatGPT to use the DALL-E generator for an eclectic-style living room. The only catch was that it had to cover one wall with a collection of vintage movie posters.

The result wasn’t anything crazy as ChatGPT generated a pretty standard-looking room featuring the posters that I requested. This living room wasn’t particularly memorable but it got the job done.

6. Minimalist

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

Minimalist design is all about clean and simple lines complemented by a neutral color scheme. To stick to this aesthetic I couldn’t propose anything crazy. Perhaps three equidistant bonsai trees would do the trick.

After quite some back and forth, the best image I got was one which did have a minimalist style. However, the plants were too large and were not placed in the way I asked for. I would have imagined ChatGPT would have handled the simplest style with ease but it seems the task is not as straightforward as I assumed.

7. Scandinavian

(Image credit: ChatGPT DALL-E 3/Future AI)

After six interesting designs, it was time for the final challenge. Could ChatGPT tap into its Nordic knowledge to pull this one off or would it struggle with another living room that’s more on the simple side?

I asked ChatGPT to generate a Nordic-style living room that allowed space for a standing desk that could fit a widescreen monitor. The result was pretty much what I asked for. While the rendered image was a bit patchy, it would definitely serve its purpose on a mood board as I’m designing my own space.