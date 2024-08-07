Meet Figure 02 — the AI-powered robot coming for the jobs humans don’t want

A robot in every home is a common trope in science fiction, but this could soon be reality with the rapid development of humanoid robots from companies like Figure and Tesla. The latest of these is Figure 02, an AI-powered bot capable of performing everyday tasks.

Built by OpenAI-backed startup Figure, the new version of the humanoid robot was rebuilt from the ground-up, including incorporating the latest AI and computer vision technology that allow it to act independently and learn by watching humans.

The new model includes GPT-4o Voice-style native speech-to-speech, which means you can speak to the robot like a human and even interrupt it when it's replying.

Figure says the Figure 02 is the "next step" in its goal of having robots that can take on dangerous jobs humans can't or don't want to do and generally "improve the quality of life for humans" in the process.

What’s new in Figure 02?

(Image credit: Figure)

The latest version of this humanoid robot comes with six onboard RGB cameras linked to a custom AI vision system that can help it identify objects and situations.

Its hands are a new 4th generation model with 16 degrees of freedom and equivalent levels of strength to human hands — while still being gentle enough to complete delicate tasks.

One of the biggest updates is an onboard Vision-Language Model (VLM) that “enables fast common-sense visual reasoning from robot cameras.”

This allows it to make decisions based on even unexpected events and actions that couldn’t be pre-programmed.

Figure says: “The exciting thing is that Figure 02 paves a path for humanoid robots to enter the workforce and the home.” While this model might not work in the factory with a human, it is the next big step in that direction and a sign of what to expect.

It is also capable of holding a natural conversation with humans and does so through speakers and microphones with custom AI models powering each element and interaction including a speech-to-speech model similar to GPT-4o.

What is Figure?

(Image credit: Figure)

Figure's goal as a company is to create a "commercially viable general purpose humanoid robot" and bring it to market. The important part of that is the general purpose. There are already plenty of commercially available robots but they can only be used for specific tasks.

Earlier this year, OpenAI took a share in Figure and provided access to its models for improved reasoning capabilities. This allowed for robots able to manage tasks without human input while getting better at natural conversations. These robots can also learn tasks by watching or talking.

Figure 01, the previous model, has been learning to work at BMW's manufacturing facility in South Carolina for some time and it has now been joined by F.02 where it has "successfully inserted sheet metal" into specific fixtures and undertaking use case training.

Figure says its goal is to not only enhance productivity but use the robots to "improve the quality of life for humans" and Figure 02 "brings us closer to achieving that vision."