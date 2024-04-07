You can connect to ChatGPT without an account — here's how it works

How-to
By Christoph Schwaiger
published

OpenAI made ChatGPT free

ChatGPT logo on phone in front of robot thinking
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In a rush and want to quickly get some answers from AI? OpenAI just made it possible for users to use ChatGPT without signing in or signing up for an account. 

Until now, to be able to use ChatGPT you’ve had to register for an account with OpenAI by providing an email address and phone number or through a Google, Microsoft, or Apple account.

On April 1st, OpenAI announced it was rolling out the option for people to start using the free version of ChatGPT (using the GPT 3.5 model) without signing in. Those wanting to use the newer GPT-4, DALL-E, and other features still need to use an account.

 How to use ChatGPT without an account

See more

Advantages of using ChatGPT without an account include making it easier to use if for example you're using a new device and don't need to log in to your account. It could also offer a layer of anonymity, but remember to not reveal any sensitive information in the chats.

Getting started is very straightforward. All you need is a web browser with access to the internet. 

1. Open your web browser

(Image: © OpenAI)

The first thing you'll want to do is to launch your web browser.

2. Navigate to the ChatGPT website

(Image: © OpenAI ChatGPT)

Head on over to chat.openai.com, ChatGPT’s website.

3. Start a new chat

(Image: © OpenAI ChatGPT)

Since you aren’t logged in to any account, ChatGPT will offer you a clean slate. Even if you’ve used ChatGPT before, your previous chats will not be saved. If you’d rather retain a copy of your conversations, consider creating an account. To start a new chat, simply start typing in the chat box at the bottom of your screen.

4. Submit your prompt

(Image: © OpenAI ChatGPT)

Once you’ve composed your message or prompt, you can either click the send message button (the arrow pointing up) or else just hit enter on your keyboard.

5. Continue the conversation

(Image: © OpenAI ChatGPT)

Using ChatGPT in this way should be perfectly fine for casual use. You can send multiple messages just as you would with a regular account. However, remember that if you'd like to save your chat history or generate AI images, then creating a free or paid account might be worth considering depending on your requirements.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 72 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple M3 MacBook Air
1
MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop -...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$324
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
3
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air...
Apple
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
4
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
5
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
6
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
7
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
8
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB SSD)
9
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 13.3”...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Christoph Schwaiger
Christoph Schwaiger

Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.