You can connect to ChatGPT without an account — here's how it works
OpenAI made ChatGPT free
In a rush and want to quickly get some answers from AI? OpenAI just made it possible for users to use ChatGPT without signing in or signing up for an account.
Until now, to be able to use ChatGPT you’ve had to register for an account with OpenAI by providing an email address and phone number or through a Google, Microsoft, or Apple account.
On April 1st, OpenAI announced it was rolling out the option for people to start using the free version of ChatGPT (using the GPT 3.5 model) without signing in. Those wanting to use the newer GPT-4, DALL-E, and other features still need to use an account.
How to use ChatGPT without an account
We’re rolling out the ability to start using ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up, so it's even easier to experience the potential of AI. https://t.co/juhjKfQaoD pic.twitter.com/TIVoX8KFDBApril 1, 2024
Advantages of using ChatGPT without an account include making it easier to use if for example you're using a new device and don't need to log in to your account. It could also offer a layer of anonymity, but remember to not reveal any sensitive information in the chats.
Getting started is very straightforward. All you need is a web browser with access to the internet.
1. Open your web browser
The first thing you'll want to do is to launch your web browser.
2. Navigate to the ChatGPT website
Head on over to chat.openai.com, ChatGPT’s website.
3. Start a new chat
Since you aren’t logged in to any account, ChatGPT will offer you a clean slate. Even if you’ve used ChatGPT before, your previous chats will not be saved. If you’d rather retain a copy of your conversations, consider creating an account. To start a new chat, simply start typing in the chat box at the bottom of your screen.
4. Submit your prompt
Once you’ve composed your message or prompt, you can either click the send message button (the arrow pointing up) or else just hit enter on your keyboard.
5. Continue the conversation
Using ChatGPT in this way should be perfectly fine for casual use. You can send multiple messages just as you would with a regular account. However, remember that if you'd like to save your chat history or generate AI images, then creating a free or paid account might be worth considering depending on your requirements.
More from Tom's Guide
- What is ChatGPT? Everything you need to know
- 5 ChatGPT prompts to try now that the chatbot is free for all
- Claude takes the top spot in AI chatbot ranking — finally knocking GPT-4 down to second place
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.