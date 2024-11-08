ChatGPT can do some pretty incredible things. ChatGPT Search is replacing Google for some people, and its image creation capabilities are better than ever. OpenAI's tool is in the spotlight right now as a new viral prompt sees users asking ChatGPT to draw what it thinks their life looks like based on what it knows about them.

When I saw the viral trend starting through an X post by Maxime Rivest, I had to test it out to see what ChatGPT knows (or thinks it knows) about my life. The more you've used ChatGPT, the more it'll know about you, so your results may vary. I'm a casual user who mainly uses it to generate funny images and ask the occasional question, so I was interested to see what it thought of me.

Here's the prompt I used (and the one most people taking part in the trend ask): "Based on what you know about me, draw a picture of what you think my current life looks like."

As you can see in the image above, ChatGPT seems to have fixated on three things about me — I play a lot of golf, watch and play hockey and want to lose weight. The first two are 100% accurate, but while I could stand to drop 30 pounds, it's hardly something I'm focused on (though maybe ChatGPT is telling me that I should).

ChatGPT explains its reasons for the image in a caption: "Here’s an illustration capturing the elements of your current lifestyle, showing a comfortable yet focused environment with reminders of your goals in weight loss, golf, and hockey. Let me know if there’s anything you’d like adjusted!"

I asked ChatGPT to generate a gym workout plan in the past, so it makes sense that it thinks I'm into weight loss.

Getting into hockey and golf, I had to think more about how ChatGPT figured out I love these sports. After reading through my history, I realized that I asked ChatGPT to convert a CSV hockey schedule into a calendar file, which let it know that I play the sport.

For golf, I couldn't find anything explicitly saying I play golf, but the vast number of golf-related images I've asked it to generate probably helped it figure out that I love the game. Here's one such image:

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Aww. I'm unsure why the dog is teeing up an inch from the hole, but it's cute, so I'll give it a pass.

Our AI Editor, Ryan Morrison, also tried the prompt, and AI seems to know more about him, which isn't surprising since he uses AI (specifically ChatGPT) all the time. Here's his image:

(Image credit: OpenAI)

His image has much more to unpack than mine, but ChatGPT thinks he loves science, has kids and dogs, and has a wife. He also loves England.

It's a fun trend but also a reminder that ChatGPT is learning about you as you use it, so keep that in mind next time you ask it something questionable.