I asked Meta AI for clever costume ideas— now I'm wondering why didn't I think of that?

My favorite part of Halloween is the food. I love the spooky appetizers at parties, endless amounts of fun-sized candy bars, and hot apple cider.

In most cases, to get to these themed goodies, one needs to try to look scary, silly or a mixture of both. But as Halloween approaches, I always find myself excited about the treats but anxious about what costume I’m going to pull off. Granted, I’m a grown-up. I can buy full-sized candy bars any day of the year in sweatpants, but there’s something about the season that begs for creativity, even if it’s low effort.



Here are a few costume ideas I’ve thought of over the years: “Music fan,” a costume that included ripped jeans, a concert tee, and multiple lanyards of backstage passes from my days as a merch girl. “Jogger,” literally just what I wear to go running plus a headband. And perhaps my favorite, “Skeleton,” which is a hoodie I got at Hot Topic about ten years ago and have worn every Halloween since.

I’ve scrolled through Instagram, Pinterest, and the latest trends, but I needed fresh inspiration. That’s why, in a moment of curiosity (and mild desperation), I turned to Meta AI to see what it could suggest. What I got blew my mind—and left me wondering, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Asking AI is the new way to brainstorm

Meta AI has become my go-to tool for various things, from recommending books to helping with productivity hacks, but could it really help me solve my Halloween costume crisis? I decided to ask for something outside the box, within my miniscule budget, quirky, and easy to pull off.

Within seconds, Meta AI, began rattling off ideas that were surprisingly atypical. They weren’t your run-of-the-mill suggestions such as “zombie” or “witch.” The costume ideas were actually really good. Even better, I had the AI include an image of me wearing the costume for a better visual.

1. Human piñata

(Image credit: Future)

Meta AI suggested: Create a colorful costume with a piñata-inspired design. You can use cardboard, felt, or even balloons to create the piñata shape. Add some candy and confetti to complete the look.



Wow. I’m kind of speechless. I was not expecting this idea, and the accompanying images are equally as startling. Is a human piñata a good idea? Absolutely. I would never have thought of this, but it seems fairly inexpensive to pull off. Plus, I’m a big fan of fun costumes over scary, so this one is a winner.

2. Time traveler’s suitcase

(Image credit: Future)

Meta AI suggested: Dress up as a vintage suitcase with a fun twist. You can use cardboard or foam to create the suitcase shape and add some travel stickers, clocks, and other time-travel-themed accessories.



So to be clear, the AI is suggesting I go as a “suitcase” not a time traveler with a suitcase. Got it. Again, somewhat at a loss for words here, but I did consider it, especially because I found this old-timey suitcase at a great price. Maybe I could use this one for inspiration and go as Carmen Sandiego or something more familiar. May need to think on this one.

3. Cloud with a silver lining

(Image credit: Future)

Meta AI suggested: Create a whimsical cloud costume with a silver lining. You can use white and gray fabric or foam to create the cloud shape and add some silver fabric paint or tape for the lining.



This is such a cute idea, particularly after the year I’ve had. It’s a good thing the AI gave detailed instructions in the suggestion, because the images just make it look like my head is in the clouds. AI really knows me. This one is probably my favorite so far.

4. Forgotten library book

(Image credit: Future)

Meta AI suggested: Dress up as a vintage book with a fun twist. You can use cardboard or foam to create the book shape and add some book-themed accessories like bookmarks, reading glasses, and a "due date" tag.



Eek! This one is truly scary! As a book worm and library lover I can’t possibly imagine forgetting a library book. It seems really easy to pull off and would definitely be lots of fun for fellow readers. The accompanying image was not helpful at all. It looked more like I was forgotten in the library. This adorable tote bag would look cute to complete the look. Once again, relying on the text suggestion would have to be the way to go for this one. I’m beginning to think I should go as an AI version of myself based on how scary I look in these images.

5. Disco Ball

(Image credit: Future)

Meta AI suggested: Create a shiny and sparkly disco ball costume. You can use mirrored fabric, glitter, or even CDs to create the disco ball effect. Add some disco-themed accessories like platform shoes and a sparkly headband.

I can’t tell if this is an immediate "no" or an absolute "yes!" I already have a silver sequin top (from my band days) and these shorts are a good price, which make this costume a real possibility. I could wear some silly dollar store sunglasses with it or something. I hate to admit it, but I really like this one.

The verdict

As I scrolled through Meta AI’s suggestions, I found myself wondering why none of these had popped into my own mind. Was it because I’d been stuck in a loop of conventional ideas? Or maybe it’s the AI’s ability to find connections between seemingly unrelated things that gave it the upper hand. What I love best about Meta AI is the way it taps into its massive database of trends, pop culture, and humor. It draws from what it knows about our current trends to craft new and different ideas.

So, if you’re looking for a last-minute costume or a brainstorming buddy, I recommend asking Meta AI for some ideas. You might discover the AI is your secret to costume success this Halloween. I walked away with some costume inspiration that’s sure to be a hit at any party, and now I’m just left wondering: Why didn’t I think of that?