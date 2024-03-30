7 prompts to try on Microsoft Copilot this weekend

Microsoft Copilot is quickly becoming one of the most popular AI chatbots, in part because it offers much of the functionality of ChatGPT Plus for free, but also because its built into every Microsoft product.

Artificial intelligence tools like Copilot can be incredibly powerful, or they can be yet another blank canvas to stare at for hours not knowing where to start. That is the point of Prompt_Jitsu, a series of prompt ideas to get you started.

I'm a big fan of Microsoft Copilot, it builds on the core models found in ChatGPT but with a more consumer-friendly interface and control over the creativity of the output.

Fun prompts for Microsoft Copilot

I’ve tried to create a mixed set of prompts that can be adapted to fit your own needs. For example one prompt is to create a flyer for a fictional music festival you could adapt for anything from a bake sale to a kids birthday party.

1. Planning a vacation

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We're going to kick things off with some light vacation planning. I've got a busy year ahead and don't see a trip on the horizon, so this is more window shopping — but it is a good chance to see how tools like Copilot can help with inspiration.

For day one it suggested I spend it in Tokyo, suggested Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku and dina at Izakaya that evening. The total trip included visits to Kyoto, Nara, Osaka, Horishima and Mount Fuji. I'm exhausted already!

The prompt: “Create a 7-day itinerary for a dream vacation in Japan, including must-visit destinations, unique experiences, and local culinary delights. Offer suggestions for accommodations and transportation options to make the trip planning process easier.”

Remember with AI chatbots you don't have to just rely on a single prompt. You can follow up with requests such as, lets keep it all in Tokyo for the full seven days, now refine the itinerary, or suggest alternative hotels. You can adapt this prompt with the country of your choice, or even make it a city break.

2. Writing a love song

Some weeks with Prompt_Jitsu I'll try to create a theme, this week the theme is cool things to try in Copilot, with no particular link. Although maybe you could use this prompt to create a love song to sing to someone you met in Japan.

The prompt: “Compose a heartfelt love song that captures the essence of a long-distance relationship. Include lyrics that express the challenges, yearning, and unwavering commitment of two people separated by distance but united by their love.”

This prompt will give you a set of lyrics for a love song if Suno is disabled in the plugins menu. If you have Suno enabled it will create a full song with vocals.

In my cases included the following line in the chorus: "Cause you're the sound of my heart, the beat in my chest. Every time you're near, I can't catch my breath."

3. Promotional poster

(Image credit: Microsoft Copilot Designer/AI image/Future)

You've got your song, now you need somewhere to perform the track. This next prompt will use Designer, the DALL-E powered image generator in Copilot to generate a poster for a fictional music festival.

The prompt: “Design a series of eye-catching promotional posters for a fictional music festival featuring an eclectic mix of genres and artists. Include elements that reflect the festival's theme, location, and overall vibe, and create designs that would appeal to a wide audience.”

You can adapt the prompt to reflect a real world scenario or event. Adjust the prompt to replace fictional music festival with something like "flyer for ten year old's birthday party" or even "garage sale". You can also edit the image in Designer to change the resolution or adjust any individual feature.

4. Creating a business plan

Copilot created this image in response to a request for an example of a product we might sell at our fictional clothing line. (Image credit: Microsoft Copilot/AI image/Future)

You've been to Japan, written a killer love song and created a poster for a fake music festival. Why not now develop a business plan for a clothing line to sell at the fake music festival? Lets make it eco-friendly.

The prompt: “Develop a detailed business plan for a sustainable, eco-friendly clothing line that uses innovative materials and production methods. Include information on target market, product offerings, pricing strategy, marketing approach, and financial projections.”

In my case it offered up a target market description, product offerings, pricing strategy and financial projections. It was just an overview but you can use follow up prompts. It suggests some such as "what are some innovative materials I can use?" and "How do I find ethical manufacturers for my clothing line?".

I also asked Copilot to create an image of one of the products we might sell.

5. Mental health awareness

We've travelled the world, expressed our undying love through song, designed a poster for a music festival and made a business plan to sell eco-friendly clothing. Now its time to put something back into society with a speech.

The prompt: “Write a persuasive speech advocating for the importance of mental health awareness and support in the workplace. Include statistics, personal anecdotes, and practical strategies for creating a more supportive and inclusive work environment.”

In the first response it gave me a rough outline and structure, including bullet points and links for quotes and statistics — so I had to follow up with a request for the full speech.

You can follow up with prompts like "make it funnier, or add some examples using quotes from the web or famous people.". You could even put the speech into a tool like ElevenLabs and have AI read it for you. In the example I used my own voice clone.

6. Social media posts

(Image credit: Microsoft Copilot Designer)

No business can succeed without social media promotion. This next prompt will generate a series of prompts to promote a pet grooming business, and not just normal promo posts but tips, images and more.

The prompt: “Generate a series of fun and engaging social media posts for a pet grooming business, including tips for pet owners, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the grooming process, and adorable images of freshly groomed pets.”

It gave me five posts and even generated images to use in the posts requiring pictures. It suggested starting with tips for shiny fur, followed by a behind the scenes on a grooming session and at the end a meet the team.

7. Designing a garden

(Image credit: Microsoft Copilot Designer)

After all that hard work why not design your dream garden, or at least use Copilot to give you a step-by-step guide to laying a raised garden bed.

The prompt: “Create a step-by-step guide for building a raised garden bed, including materials needed, tools required, and detailed instructions for each stage of the process. Offer tips for selecting the right location, choosing plants, and maintaining the garden over time.”

It effectively gave me a recipe with materials, tools and instructions. It also suggests location ideas, ideal plants and advice on maintaining the garden.

You could follow the prompt with specific requests around style, seasonality or even replace raised bed with herb garden or rockery.

Create a step-by-step guide for building a raised garden bed, including materials needed, tools required, and detailed instructions for each stage of the process. Offer tips for selecting the right location, choosing plants, and maintaining the garden over time.