5 power moves to boost your fitness

Adding explosive power to your workouts transforms ordinary exercises into dynamic challenges that build strength, speed, and coordination. Power training isn't just for athletes — it's essential for everyday activities like lifting heavy objects, chasing after kids, or moving with confidence.

The key to developing power is combining controlled movements with explosive bursts of energy. Unlike traditional strength training that focuses on lifting heavy weights slowly, power exercises teach your muscles to generate maximum force quickly.

Whether you're looking to break through fitness plateaus, improve your sports performance, or add excitement to stale workout routines, incorporating power-based movements will change how your body moves and feels.

1. Add jumps to your routine (Image: © Shutterstock) Start with paused squat jumps to build controlled explosive power. Sink into a deep squat, hold for one second, then drive up explosively to jump off the ground. Then land softly and drop back into the next squat pause. If jumping feels too intense, you can modify by rising onto the balls of your feet in a strong heel raise instead. This builds the kind of leg power that makes everyday activities like climbing stairs or lifting heavy objects feel effortless. Think about all the times you need to quickly generate force from your legs - hopping over a puddle, jumping up to reach something on a high shelf, or getting up quickly from a low chair. The explosive power you develop here directly translates to these moments, making them smoother and less taxing on your body.

2. Make your pushups explosive (Image: © Getty images/ Unknown) Transform standard push-ups by adding an explosive element. Set your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width on a wall, counter, or floor depending on your strength level. Lower with control, then explode upward so your hands briefly leave the surface. Focus on the explosive upward movement rather than rushing through reps. This develops upper body power that translates to better performance in sports and real-world pushing movements. Whether you're pushing a heavy door open, shoving a stuck window upward, or even pushing yourself up off the ground after a fall, this explosive pushing power becomes invaluable.

3. Train quick footwork (Image: © Shutterstock) Train your body to react rapidly with forward scissors movements. Stand tall with arms positioned as if ready to sprint, then quickly switch between having one foot forward and one back. Stay light on your feet and keep your upper body steady while your legs do the work. This improves your reaction time and balance, making you less likely to stumble or fall in unexpected situations. Life is full of moments that require quick foot adjustments like stepping around a pet that suddenly runs in front of you, catching your balance on uneven pavement, or quickly changing direction to avoid bumping into someone.

4. Challenge your core stability (Image: © Getty Images/jeffbergen) Challenge your core with high plank shoulder taps. Start in a plank position with shoulders over wrists. Without shifting your hips, tap one shoulder with the opposite hand, then switch sides. Keep your glutes tight and maintain alignment as quality trumps speed here. This builds anti-rotation strength that protects your spine and improves posture throughout daily activities. Your core constantly works to keep you stable while your arms and legs move independently. This shows up when you're carrying groceries in one hand while opening a door with the other, or reaching across your body to grab something while staying balanced.

5. Practice lateral movements (Image: © Shutterstock) Develop agility with lateral pogos. Start with feet together, knees soft, and core braced. Then bounce from side to side as if skipping over an invisible line, keeping the movement small and controlled. The power should come from your ankles and calves. If bouncing feels challenging, step from side to side and gradually build up speed. This enhances ankle stability and lateral coordination, reducing injury risk during sports or sudden direction changes. Most of our daily movement happens forward and backward, but life occasionally demands quick sideways adjustments. From dodging obstacles to playing weekend sports, lateral agility helps you move confidently in any direction.

