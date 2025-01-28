Over 70% of women feel their sleep is impacting their mental health, new survey reveals

A new survey published today reveals that 70% of women report that their sleep is impacting their mental health, while a significant 60% of women also feel their sleep negatively impacts their day-to-day activities.



The survey, conducted by Aeroflow Sleep, sheds further light on the apparent gender sleep gap, which is a term to describe the overall sleep quality and duration discrepancy between men and women.

Good quality sleep underpins our overall health and wellbeing, including our mental health. Research widely indicates that without adequate rest, our risk of depression and anxiety increases. What's more, sleep deprivation can also worsen the symptoms of certain sleep disorders, including sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, which in turn diminish seep quality.



But why are women in particular struggling to get the sleep they require? To help us better understand these new findings, we speak to Dr. Carleara Weiss , Aeroflow’s Sleep Science Advisor.

Key takeaways from survey

95% of women feel tired during the day

More than 70% believe their sleep is impacting their mental health either sometimes or every day

Less than half of doctors have provided women with sleep health resources and supplies

60% of women rated their sleep quality as poor

Aeroflow Sleep, a DME provider of CPAP machines through insurance, asked 1,261 women between the ages of 18-60 a range of questions about their sleep to explore whether the importance of women’s sleep health is underestimated.

The various answers point to an overarching theme that women do not get enough sleep, and therefore, this impacts their mental health. On top of not getting enough sleep, it was reported that only 42% of doctors have provided women with sleep health resources.

Does this mean that doctors underestimate women's sleep health in particular? “Not only doctors – the average person, regardless of their profession, underestimate the importance of sleep," explains Dr. Weiss. "Society has learned to praise sleep deprivation as a badge of accomplishment and hard work. Sleep is the first thing we toss when we need more work done. For years, sleep has been neglected by our collective workaholic mindset.”

(Image credit: Aeroflow)

How can sleep impact mental health?

Good quality sleep leads to overall better wellbeing and health. In contrast, consistently poor sleep quality increases our risk of a raft of physical and mental health complications. “Six hours or less of sleep has been associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and dementia,” says Dr. Weiss.



“Sleep disorders such as insomnia, restless leg syndrome, and obstructive sleep apnea are predictive of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression ," explains Dr. Weiss. "Having poor sleep and, in many cases, an undiagnosed sleep disorder increases women’s vulnerability to mental health disorders.”

Do women need more sleep than men?

So, what’s the underlying reason behind a huge 95% of women saying they feel tired during the day, despite over 70% of participants saying they get over 6 hours or more sleep a night? Women need more sleep than men, due to their hormone cycles, says Dr. Weiss.

“These sex differences in sleep start early during puberty and are likely driven by hormonal changes," explains the sleep science advisor. "The menstrual cycle, with cyclic changes in estradiol, progesterone, and other hormones, has a direct impact on sleep duration and quality, even for women without Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Dr. Weiss, these hormone changes increase the likelihood of insomnia and the risk of obstructive sleep apnea. “Women are [therefor] more likely to struggle with fatigue, daytime sleepiness, anxiety, and depression. Pregnancy, post-partum, perimenopause , and menopause also impact sleep and overall physical and mental health,” she explains.



On top of this, women are more likely to take up caregiving roles in the home that can disrupt sleep quality , due to frequent nighttime wakings and more housework alongside professional work, resulting in less time for unwinding and relaxing. So it’s not surprising that 87% of women believe more attention needs to be given to women’s sleep health.

How can women sleep better?

This latest survey is another stark reminder that women's sleep takes a back seat to men's. So, how can women prioritize their sleep and ensure they get adequate rest?



“The best advice is to sleep better," concludes Dr. Weiss. "Rather than focusing on energy drinks, caffeine, and supplements to be more awake during the day, my foremost recommendation is to sleep better. Focus on sleep hygiene and behavioral change to improve sleep quality and duration.”



With that in mind, here are our top tips to get better sleep .

Pay close attention to your sleep hygiene

Sleep hygiene refers to the habits and routines we have during the day and evening that can impact both our quality and duration of sleep.

Good sleep hygiene includes eating balanced meals throughout the day rather than eating late-night sugary snacks, cutting down alcohol intake and reducing screen time at night. Part of good sleep hygiene means setting up a nighttime routine that works for you. Swap your nighttime TV binge or scroll time for a book or some relaxing music, take a hot bath and unwind to some meditation or gentle yoga.

A routine will help your body and mind recognize when it’s time to slow down and switch off, making it easier to fall asleep in the evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

A consistent sleep schedule is key to regulating your energy levels throughout the day. Our internal body clock, called the circadian rhythm, determines when we feel sleepy and when we feel awake. When this is regulated, we’ll feel naturally energized in the morning and throughout the day, and feel a drop in energy in the evening to prepare us for bed.

However, if this is dysregulated, you may feel drops in energy throughout the day and peaks in the evening. By going to bed and waking up at the same time every day (even on the weekend) you can keep your energy consistent, leading to falling asleep faster and sleeping through the night.

Invest in the right bed set up for you

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep means considering your needs and preferences. If you experience night sweats and overheat at night, investing in one of the best cooling mattresses can make a big difference, as well as ensuring your bedding is breathable and moisture wicking.



Alternatively, if you’ve tried everything and you still find you’re waking up hot in the night due to perimenopause or menopause, the best smart beds can actively cool you down with air flow or water channels. You can set your desired temperature and sleep comfortably throughout the night, with advanced technology adjusting the bed temperature based on your body temperature.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Seek professional help

As Dr. Weiss suggests, it’s important to seek professional help if you consistently feel tired or lethargic throughout the day or experience insomnia.

A sleep study (also called a polysomnography) will be able to monitor your brain activity as well as your movement and heart rate, meaning it can pick up any underlying sleep disorders or health conditions that might be contributing to the issue.

Alternatively, if you think your anxiety and depression are causing poor sleep, or the other way round, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can be very helpful in addressing the issue and improving mental health, having a knock on effect on sleep quality and quality of life.