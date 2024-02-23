Save over $1,200 on Nolah's best hybrid mattress for back pain

The Nolah Evolution 15" is a great mattress for providing the right support, and you can currently save up to $1,29 with a new exclusive deal. Right now, you can get 35% off and save an extra $100 on the Nolah Evolution 15" at Nolah Mattress with our code TOMSGUIDE100. Plus, you can get up to two free fluffy pillows with your purchase.

If you're looking for one of the best mattresses for pressure relief, then the Nolah Evolution 15" has the targeted lumbar support you need. It comes in three different firmness levels — plush, luxury firm, and firm — so you can choose the feel that's suited to your sleep position.

Along with the additional $100 off and the free pillows (worth $149), you'll also get 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. This offer is part of Nolah's extended Presidents' Day mattress deals, so we wouldn't delay on this exclusive discount.

The Nolah Evolution 15"

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $974 at Nolah

Saving: up to $1,219 at Nolah Mattress Summary: During our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we deemed Nolah's signature luxury bed as one of the best hybrid mattresses for back pain as it provides enhanced lumbar support and pressure relief. We were also impressed by the different firmness options: Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm. When we tested the luxury firm version of the mattress, we found it to be most comfortable and supportive for back and stomach sleepers, while side sleepers and those with light bodies will prefer the plushest version. It's also a great choice for couples as the mattress has low motion transfer, while the split king size allows you to choose a different firmness level for each side of the bed (not available in many other split king mattresses). Be aware that this isn't the best cooling mattress around as the temperature regulation is a little inconsistent. However, it does have a subtle cooling effect and a lot of our testers found it to be cool-to-the-touch. Price history: An evergreen site-wide 35% Nolah mattress sale was topped by the Black Friday Nolah sale, which included a bedding bundle as opposed to two free pillows. However, the extra $100 off with our exclusive code TOMSGUIDE100 means you can now save up to $1,219 on the Nolah Evolution, and pick up a queen size for just $1,524. Benefits: 120-night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

What is a hybrid mattress?

Hybrid mattresses mix springs and foam and are popular (and more expensive) due to combining the cushioning comfort of foam with the breathability and support of springs.

The standard hybrid design typically features a tier of springs for support, foam layers for comfort, a breathable top cover (usually made of moisture-wicking cotton) for a cool sleep surface, and a sturdy bottom cover to stabilize the whole bed.