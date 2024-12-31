Two indoor cycling experts share their favorite indoor exercise bike workouts for beginners

Whether you’re a total beginner to fitness, or used to other forms of exercise and fancy something a little more challenging on the exercise bike, we’ve got you covered with three exercise bike workouts.

Using one of the best exercise bikes, you can enjoy a low impact workout that will also help improve your fitness, and, according to spin instructor Aaron Sweeney-Harris, the exercise bike is great at building lower body muscle.

“The more resistance you add on the bike, the more you will work the lower body muscles, whilst also increasing your heart rate, further boosting your fitness,” Sweeney-Harris explains.

It's also a form of aerobic exercise, which, as the Mayo Clinic notes, can improve a range of health metrics. And research published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that indoor cycling burns energy for up to 14 hours after a session.

So, if you're ready to hit the saddle, we've got exercise bike workouts for beginners, intermediate sessions for progression, and a high-intensity routine for when you want to get a sweat on.

Aaron Sweeney-Harris Social Links Navigation Personal trainer and spin instructor Aaron Sweeney-Harris has been teaching spin at London-based studio Psycle for six years following three years as a trainer at F45, and a trainer at KXU London. He is a senior rider and is also a coach on Sky TV’s fitness platform, MVMNT.

Beginner exercise bike workout

Sweeney-Harris designed this 18- minute cycle, which he says is great for testing out different RPMs at different levels of effort. “If at any point you’re struggling to the point where it feels impossible, feel free to pull the resistance back a little to make it a little easier.”

RPM stands for Revolutions Per Minute. This is a measure of how many times the pedals of your bike rotate in one minute, so the higher the RPM, the quicker you’re cycling. Your exercise bike screen should display your RPM.

As for the reference to effort, this is your Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE). The RPE is a scale of one to 10 with one being very easy and 10 being your absolute maximum effort. Of course, only you know how much effort you’re putting in!

Warm up 5 minutes @ RPM 70-90 Minute 1 Seated RPE 2-4 Minute 2 Seated Add resistance RPE 3 -4 Minute 3 Add resistance RPE 4-5 Minute 4 Stand out of saddle RPE 6-7 Minute 5 Seated, maintain resistance RPE 6-7 Recovery 1 minute Pedal slowly Grab some water

Block 1 — repeat twice 2 minutes Challenging flat road Maintain RPM 70-90 1 minute Add resistance RPM 50-70 1 minute Easy recovery cycle Any pace

Block 2 30 seconds Stand RPM 85-110 45 seconds Seated recovery Any pace 30 seconds Stand RPM 85-110 30 seconds Seated recovery Any pace

Cool down 2 minutes Any pace



Interval exercise bike workout

If you're ready to take on a more intense, high-energy session, Sweeney-Harris also put programmed this interval exercise bike workout. It's high-effort, high-resistance, but is short and intense for when you're tight on time.

Warm up 3 minutes RPM 70-90 Minute 1 Seated resistance build Slowly increase the resistance throughout this minute Minute 2 Stand Continue on same resistance Minute 3 Increase speed through the resistance. Sit when you need to. Minute 4 Easy recovery cycle Effort 2-3

Workout — repeat 3 times 1 minute Acceleration. Start at RPM 60, move slowly up to RPM 80 Effort 6-7 45 seconds 70-90 RPM RPE 8-9 30 seconds RPM 80-10 Effort 10 1 minute Eecover Effort 2-3

Cool down 1 minute As slow as you need to recover



High-intensity exercise bike workout

Nick Kalkounis Social Links Navigation Director of Product Management at Zwift Nick Kalkounis leads training, fitness, and racing as the Director of Product Management at Zwift. Based in Toronto, Canada, Nick is a passionate cyclist and runner with extensive experience in competitive cycling across Ontario. A Canadian NCCP coach in training, he’s currently preparing for the Zwift Racing League as a member of the Zwift HQ team, ZHQ Ravens.

If you're after a routine that'll push you, work your muscles hard and raise your heart rate, this is the one to go for. Created by Nick Kalkounis, the Director of Product Management at Zwift, this workout is great for helping to improve your speed.

Warm up 4 minutes RPM increasing from 75 to 85 over time. Low resistance

Beginning 45-second sprint RPM 90-100+ Effort 9-10 2 minutes RPM 75-86 Effort 2-3 2 minutes RPM 85-95 Effort 6-7

Middle 30-second sprint RPM 90-100+ Effort 9-10 15-second recovery RPM 75-85 Effort 2-3 Repeat this 15 times

End 5 minutes RPM 50-60 Effort 2-3 30 seconds - sprint. RPM 90-100+. Effort 9-10. 15 second recovery - RPM 75-85. Effort 2-3. Repeat this 10 times.

Cool down 3 minutes RPM 75-85 Effort 2-3



How long should a beginner ride an exercise bike?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As a beginner, you may be unsure how long is best to spend on your exercise bike. However this will depend a little on your level of fitness.

Sweeney-Harris explains: “If you’re already fit and active, then you will likely be able to stay on the exercise bike a lot longer without feeling tired, than if you were completely new to fitness.

"I’d say 30 to 45 minutes is a good amount of time to work with, however if you’re fit already and feel as though your lower body and cardiovascular system are strong, then aim for a little longer.”

Kalkounis adds: “Cycling is a low-impact sport, so the risk of injury is small. But it's worth spending five minutes at the start and end of each session spinning gently. Stretching is a good idea; you should pay particular attention to hamstrings and hip flexors!”

Is 30 minutes on an exercise bike each day enough?

Half an hour might be enough for some people but others may want to spend longer on the bike.

Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that riding an exercise bike for 30 minutes may improve the cardiovascular system, boost circulation and reduce stiffness in the body.

But, if you’re pressed for time, you could opt for a shorter, more intense ride that works your body a little harder in a shorter space of time. As Sweeney-Harris explains: “For me, it’s all in relation to the resistance.

"You can stay on a bike for two hours if you want to, but if you really work the resistance and hill climbs for example, it’s going to work your cardiovascular system harder. However, you could spend two hours on the bike; this may get a little boring though.”

Kalkounis adds: “If you are structured in your approach then 30 minutes each day can be an excellent way to boost fitness. The best advice, however, is to set yourself a goal and be realistic with what you can achieve.

"Setting yourself up for success is the best way to stay motivated and on track. The best workouts are the ones you actually complete!”