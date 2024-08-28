This 5-move strength building workout will develop sculpted upper body muscle, and all you need is a pair of dumbbells
Tone, strengthen and develop upper body muscle with five exercises
Sometimes the less equipment you use in a workout, the better the results. Minimal equipment workouts require less set-up and faff throughout, and they allow you to pay full attention and time to each exercise rather than worrying about getting on the next machine at the gym.
With this in mind, we've found the perfect upper-body workout that demonstrates how you can get a great strength-building session by using just a set of dumbbells. The workout comes from popular online trainer Kayla Itsines and uses five exercises to tone, sculpt and build muscle in the upper body muscles.
All you need to follow along is a pair of dumbbells that will challenge you, but make sure it's a weight you can confidently lift with good form for the full duration of the workout. If you're looking to do regular dumbbell strength sessions at home, we recommend investing in a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells which are space-efficient and make moving up or down weight mid-workout fuss-free.
What is the Kayla Itsines' Dumbbell Upper Body Routine?
We have listed the five exercises below and the number of repetitions Itsines recommends doing for each. Don't get too comfortable after completing round one because there are three rounds in total to sweat through.
Take your time, allow short rests in between each move and be sure to lean on Itsines' demonstrations (which you can catch below) to make sure your form feels strong and stable throughout the full workout.
- Alternating Shoulder Press: 20 reps (10 each side)
- Hammer Curl: 12 reps
- Side & Front Raise: 12 reps
- Overhead Tricep Extension: 12 reps
- Bent Over Row: 12 reps
- Repeat for three rounds
A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)
A photo posted by on
Anyone with a gym membership knows that visiting during peak hours can make it difficult to access the equipment you need. If you're new to the gym, it can also be intimidating to navigate the layout and learn how to use the various machines. However, one thing that's always readily available is dumbbells in the free weight section, and this upper body routine is designed to simplify your strength training sessions using just those.
If you're looking to target multiple muscles in your upper body, then you're in luck as this simple dumbbell circuit targets muscles in the shoulders, arms and back. With a mix of pushing and pulling exercises, you'll have the opportunity to improve your muscle strength and endurance all the while contributing to muscle growth and tone.
The workout also includes both compound movements and isolation exercises. If you've ever wondered if one is better in the isolation vs compound exercises debate, the main thing you should note is that each offers different benefits. Compound moves work more muscles at a time, building more muscle and burning more calories in a shorter amount of time. In this workout, the bent-over rows are a great example, which targets multiple muscles in the back and arms.
Meanwhile, isolation exercises allow you to isolate a specific muscle and can help correct muscle imbalances, improve your lifting form, or help strengthen a particualr area of the body after an injury. An example of an isolation exercise in this Itsines upper body routine is the hammer curl, which hones in on strengthening the biceps.
In short, this workout will help you build both strength and muscle across your upper body. If you want to take things up a notch in your training, you can gradually begin to increase the weight size and use the progressive overload technique to avoid hitting a plateau.
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.