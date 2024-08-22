Scrap sit-ups and build a stronger core with this 15-minute ab workout — no equipment needed

Sit-ups are probably the first ab exercise I ever learned to do and while they are great for engaging the core muscles, I find they are a touch boring and overused in ab workouts.

While I don't actively avoid the humble sit-up when training my midsection, I do get excited when I find an ab circuit that's free of them, like this 15-minute session from trainer James Stirling.

It requires no equipment so it's suitable to do at home, in your garden, at the local park, or in the gym. However, if you want to increase your comfort and protect your back and joints during this floor-based routine, we recommend rolling out one of the best yoga mats between you and the ground.

What is James Stirling's sit-up-free routine?

These six exercises rely solely on body weight, using your own weight as resistance to engage and strengthen your core muscles. The time you should spend on each move differs slightly depending on the demands of each exercise, so we've outlined each down below.

Bird Dog: 30 seconds each side

30 seconds each side Hollow Rocks: 30 seconds

30 seconds Shoulder Taps: 30 seconds

30 seconds Hip Dips: x 30 seconds each side

x 30 seconds each side Reverse Crunch: x 1 minute

x 1 minute Single Leg Jack: x 30 seconds each side

x 30 seconds each side Repeat for three rounds



How can you tell that a core workout is worth your time? Well, one thing to look for is a routine that targets multiple muscles in your core and not just the superficial muscles in your midsection, aka the rectus abdomins (the six-pack vicinity). Thanks to Stirling, his circuit engages everything from the deep core muscles to the abs.

As you progress through the full routine, you'll be building on both strength and endurance in your core. Each exercise requires you to work continuously for a set amount of time and very little rest is involved in this workout, meaning your muscles will be activated for an extended period.

Greater muscular endurance and strength in your core will provide a strong center for your body across a mix of sports, and simply provide better support for you in everyday tasks.

If you're looking down at your stomach after an ab workout and wondering why you don't look like a Greek god, don't stress. The core is a hard place to build muscle definition and some people can build visible abs more easily than others due to a combination of things including genetic factors, body composition, and lifestyle.

However, don’t let that discourage you from giving Stirling's routine a go. While achieving visible abs might take time and depend on a multitude of factors, this core workout is designed to help strengthen and tone your midsection in a short amount of time — and it's sit-up-free!

Finally, building core strength is about more than just appearance — it's about enhancing your stability, posture, balance, and functional movement.