No, not planks! Use this 5-minute standing abs workout to build core strength and and improve your posture instead

Fed up with every core workout including planks? We hear you; the plank isn't the most exciting exercise to be doing, nor is it the comfiest on the elbows unless you have one of the best yoga mats underneath you. Fortunately, you can develop core strength and improve muscle definition in your midsection with this 5-minute standing abs workout instead.



The fact it's so short is pretty appealing, but you also don't need any equipment at all, so you can use it when you're short on time, when you can't be bothered going to the gym or while traveling. The only thing you do need to do is make sure you are wearing comfortable active wear so that you can move freely through each exercise.



The workout comes from fitness trainer Michelle Briehler and is all about engaging the core muscles while performing exercises on your feet rather than lying on the ground. Even though it's just your feet making direct contact in this routine it's still a good idea to place a mat underneath you for some extra support.

Briehler demonstrates the whole routine, so you can follow along and perfect your technique for each move. It's great if you like that instructor-led class feel, but from the comfort of your own home. She spends 30 seconds on each move and there are no rests, so get ready to give it your all, and remember it will be over in just five minutes!

Watch Michelle Briehler's 5-minute standing abs workout

5 MINUTE STANDING AB WORKOUT | Sculpt Your Core with No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

Briehler's mix of standing exercises are designed to target the abdominal muscles and obliques but you should be engaging your whole core throughout the whole routine to help maintain stability and balance throughout.

Many strength workouts include short breaks between moves, but not this one. This is because abs exercises typically involve smaller muscle groups that recover quicker than larger ones, like the back or legs. They are also structured to keep the core muscles under continuous tension to help build stamina and stability in your midsection muscles.

Additionally, taking smaller rest periods helps maintain an elevated heart rate, which can lead to longer term benefits, such as an increased metabolism — the rate at which you burn energy throughout the day. This can support both fat loss and muscle growth.

Boosting your metabolism will also be of benefit if your goal is to build more defined muscles in your core, such as a six-pack. Building more defined muscles in your stomach requires targeted workouts — like Briehler's abs-focused one — and also reducing body fat in the abdominal area.

But, fat loss can't be isolated to specific areas, so it's worthwhile incorporating other styles of exercise into your fitness regime such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or taking up running (here's our list of the best running shoes if you're due a new pair).

Don't forget that fat loss is also influenced by factors such as diet, genetics, and other lifestyle habits, including the amount of rest and sleep you get. Whatever your fitness goals, if you enjoy the exercise you're doing and feel good afterward, keep it up! Hopefully, this standing abs workout will be a fun one to try.