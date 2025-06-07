I ran a half-marathon in the Smith Motive sunglasses — and they seriously impressed me

When spring finally rolled around and the weather started cooperating, I reached for the Smith Motive sunglasses to take on some marathon training miles.

At $185, they sit at the higher end of the price range for running sunglasses, so I was keen to see if the performance matched the cost and whether they deserved a spot in our guide to the best running sunglasses.

From easy long runs to tempo sessions, I tested them across various conditions as part of a full marathon training block. But the real test came during a very hot and sunny London Landmarks Half-Marathon. It was the perfect opportunity to see how the Motive held up in race conditions after weeks of training miles.

There’s a lot to like about these sunglasses. They’re lightweight, offer great coverage, and the lenses make everything look sharper on the move. They’ve become a regular part of my training kit, but like any bit of gear, they’re not flawless. If you’re after honest feedback on how they perform when the pressure is on, keep reading.

Smith Motive Sunglasses: $185 at Smith Optics The Smith Motive sunglasses are lightweight, offer great coverage, and include two lenses to suit different light conditions. Plus, they look pretty snazzy on too.

Full coverage

The Motive have a bold look, and there’s no getting around it. With a large, slightly bug-eyed frame and a wide lens, they’re not the most subtle pair on the starting line. That said, I actually quite like the oversized feel.

The large lens offers excellent coverage from the sun, and during the half-marathon, I didn’t find myself squinting, even with the heat bouncing off London’s glass buildings.

If you prefer a more low-profile or lifestyle-style frame, these might feel like a lot. But for longer training sessions or races where performance takes priority, the full coverage really comes into its own.

Sharp optics and interchangeable lenses

(Image credit: Future)

The Motive uses Smith’s ChromaPop lenses, which are designed to boost contrast and make natural colors pop, and it really does make a difference. I mostly wore the ChromaPop bright light lenses during my runs and the half-marathon. I did find that pavement, gravel, and uneven terrain stood out extra clearly, and I appreciated the way the lens enhanced depth without making the colors feel unnatural.

The optics are clean and sharp in bright light, and the lens has a coating to resist smudges and moisture, which mostly held up well across long, sweaty runs.

That said, during the half-marathon, while wearing these bright light lenses, I did notice some fogging at times, especially when I was pushing hard and perhaps breathing heavier.

The Motive also comes with a clear lens for low-light conditions. I haven’t used the clear lens much yet, but it’s good to know it’s there for darker or cloudier runs. Swapping lenses isn’t the quickest process, and you’ll want to be careful with the frames when doing it, but it’s manageable and I like that one pair can adapt across seasons.

Secure fit that stays put

One of the things I liked most about the Motive was the secure yet comfortable fit. The slightly curved frame wraps around your face without feeling tight, and the Megol nose and temple pads offer a nice bit of grip without slipping. At first, I thought they’d feel very prominent on my face because of their size, but in reality, they were surprisingly forgettable once I got moving.

The adjustable nose pads were especially helpful. You can tweak them to get a more custom fit, and once I had them dialled in, the sunglasses didn’t move.

They’re also impressively lightweight (29g/1.02oz) for their size, which means no annoying bounce or pressure points, even when wearing them for an hour or more at a time.

(Image credit: Future)

Practical features

I've tested a lot of running sunglasses and this following feature is pretty common in other pairs on the market but one I appreciate.

The AutoLock hinges hold the arms open when you’re putting the sunglasses on, which is more helpful than it sounds when you’re pulling them off the top of your head to over your eyes mid run and don't fancy a glasses leg poking you in the eye.

The Motive sunglasses also come with a sturdy hard case and a microfiber pouch, so they’ve been easy to throw in my pack without worrying about scratches.

Final thoughts

The Smith Motive sunglasses aren’t cheap. If you’re on a tight budget, that might be a sticking point.

But if you can commit to spending over $150 on a pair of running sunnies, considering the quality of the lenses, functional design, and the fact you get two lenses included, they do offer good value for what you pay.

I think these sunglasses will tick a lot of boxes for runners who want good coverage, sharp optics, and a fit that won’t let you down when the pace picks up. They’ve handled tough training days and race conditions well, and I’ve come to rely on them for many of my sunny runs since finishing the testing period with them.



If you want to explore some other options on the market, below are two alternative recommendations that I have enjoyed running in recently.

Other running sunglasses I'm loving right now

Oakley BiSphaera: $267 at Oakley These feel a bit sleeker and more streamlined than the Motive, with a slightly lower-profile wraparound fit. The Prizm lens tech is excellent, especially on mixed terrain, but they don’t come with interchangeable lenses and the frame feels a little more rigid.

Nike Victory Elite Sunglasses: $159 at nikevision.com If you aren't a fan of the typical big and bright running sunglass look, the Nike Victory Elite will be right up your street. That said, the minimal frame makes them feel fast, but the coverage isn’t quite as generous as the Motive.