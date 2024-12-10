Hate sit-ups? This standing abs workout with weights blasts your core in 15 minutes

Whatever your fitness goals, a strong core can help you run faster, lift heavier weights, and move with a better posture. That said, if you hate planks, sit-ups, and crunches, the good news is they aren’t the only way to build muscle in your midsection.

If you cannot lie down on your back, you’re short on space, or you simply prefer standing workouts, this 15-minute ab workout blasts your core without a single sit-up.

The 15-minute workout from the YouTube fitness channel MadFit uses a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and various marching and twisting exercises to target the upper and lower abs, as well as the obliques, without any floor moves. If you don’t have any weights you could grab a couple of books, or water bottles, or try this equipment-free standing ab workout instead.

As with all online workouts, ensuring you’re moving with the best form possible to avoid injury is important. The instructor in the YouTube video does the exercise in real-time, so it’s easy to follow along with her.

However, if you’re new to an exercise, or returning to fitness following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer beforehand.

What is the workout?

15 MIN STANDING ABS WORKOUT (with weights) - YouTube Watch On

The workout follows a simple pattern of 40 seconds of work, followed by a 20-second rest. It’s suitable for all levels of fitness — to make the workout easier, use lighter weights, or no weights at all, and do 30 seconds of work followed by 30 seconds of rest.

To increase the intensity, simply lift heavier dumbbells, or shorten the amount of rest time between sets. Remember that the right weights should feel challenging, but not impossible by the final few reps.

Here’s an example of a couple of the exercises included in the workout:

Standing single-leg crunch: For this exercise, hold a dumbbell in your left hand and raise it over your head, keeping your wrist in line with your shoulder. Extend your right arm out to your side for balance. Brace your core and step your right leg out, then crunch your right knee and left elbow together.

Make sure you bring your knee up in front of your body as you crunch, and avoid locking the elbow out in this move — keep a slight bend in it as you hold it overhead. Pause, then extend both back to your starting position. The key to this exercise is to move slowly and with control.

Twisting punches: For this exercise, hold a dumbbell in each hand. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your core engaged — to do this, think about sucking your belly button into your spine.

Twist to your right and punch your right hand out in front of you, then return to your starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Remember to think about your posture — keep your shoulders back and don’t slouch into this exercise. If you’re struggling, lower the weight or drop them completely.

What are the benefits?

Building a strong midsection isn’t just an aesthetic goal — it can help you sit with better posture, run and walk with better balance, and protect your spine from injury. Core workouts like this are great for building your functional fitness — this means everyday tasks like carrying two heavy shopping bags or lifting something heavy down from a shelf.

The great thing about this particular workout is that, unlike crunches and sit-ups, it doesn’t just target the abdominal muscles. Due to the nature of the exercises, and the fact you’re holding two heavy dumbbells, you’re working your shoulders, legs, and arms in most exercises, making this a full-body workout.

To get the most out of the workout, make sure you move slowly and with control, keeping your core engaged throughout. If you’re used to working your abs, be sure to increase the difficulty over time as you get used to the session — use the principles of progressive overload to ensure you keep getting stronger and fitter.