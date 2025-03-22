Forget the treadmill — I boosted my metabolism and walked 2,000 steps with this 15-minute workout

I’ll be honest, this is the first walking workout I’ve ever done from my living room.

As a fitness editor and a marathon runner, I prioritize getting outside and getting my steps in — I’ve been known to do meetings on the move, with my over-enthusiastic cocker spaniel in tow.

Yet with walking workouts on the rise, I decided to walk 2,000 steps without setting foot outdoors, and surprised myself by how much I loved it.

If you’re a fan of Sabrina Carpenter, but didn’t manage to get tickets to her Short n’ Sweet tour, this is a workout worth bookmarking. The 15-minute, low-impact workout is designed by YouTube trainer Get Fit With Rick. You’ll walk 2,000 steps and burn calories as you move and groove.

Read on to find out more.

What is the workout?

Sabrina Carpenter Walking Workout | 2000 steps in 15 minutes - YouTube Watch On

Taking me back to my step aerobics days, this workout is more than just walking on the spot. There’s a number of different steps and sequences that Rick takes you through with an infectious enthusiasm, all to the beat of some of Sabrina Carpenter’s most popular songs.

You’ll walk for 15-minutes in total, and can follow along with Rick in real-time. Unlike other workouts, you can set your best adjustable dumbbells and best kettlebells to one side, as you won’t need any equipment to complete this one. That said, you might want to wear one of the best fitness trackers to keep an eye on your step count and calorie burn — I wore my Apple Watch Series 10.

As Rick mentions in the video, most fitness trackers measure steps by your arm swing, so be sure to move your arms as well as your legs as you step if you are wearing one.

Alternatively, you could always strap your Apple Watch around your ankle — but I haven’t had much success with this in the past (here’s why I’d never follow the Apple Watch ankle trend again).

Ready to get started? Here’s the workout:

I tried this 15-minute Sabrina Carpenter walking workout — here’s what happened

I loved it from minute one

As mentioned, I wasn’t expecting to love this workout. When I opt for home workouts it’s normally Pilates or HIIT sessions, not walking, but I pressed play anyway and was immediately marching on the spot. I love the focus during Rick’s workout videos, and found his enthusiasm really uplifting.

The different step routines reminded me how uncoordinated I am, but unlike those step aerobics classes I took in my local gym, missing steps didn’t matter in the comfort of my own living room.

I also found the different step patterns made the time fly. At the end of the 15-minutes, I wished the workout was longer — it really boosted my mood and left me with a smile on my face.

It was low-impact enough that I didn’t need shoes

While I wouldn’t normally recommend doing any form of cardio workout in socks, this workout was low-impact enough for me to leave my running shoes by the front door.

There’s no jumping whatsoever, making this suitable for all levels of fitness. As always, if you’re new to exercise or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a doctor or personal trainer before taking on a new workout routine.

I walked further than I thought

While it’s tricky to say how accurate the step counting was on my Apple Watch, after 15-minutes my watch told me I’d walked 0.84 miles in my living room. My walking pace was a little slower than my normal gait, however I’m not normally side-stepping and ladder-walking along the street.

My heart rate stayed in the ‘easy’ zone, but if you’re a beginner, this is a great workout to start adding some movement to your day, plus you can increase the intensity by making this more of a cardio dance workout, should you wish.

See you on the dancefloor (I’ll be the one doing the grapevine).