Forget pull-ups — you just need 5 moves and a pair of dumbbells to sculpt your shoulders and build a stronger upper body

Although pull-ups can be a sign of good upper body strength, there are plenty of other exercises and workout routines you can follow to build and maintain strength without relying solely on them. This routine we're about to show you involves one set of dumbbells and five moves that will help develop more sculpted shoulders, improve your upper body strength and benefit your posture.

The workout comes from trainer Lisa Lanceford and is suitable to use at the gym or at home, you'll just need a set of dumbbells if training at home. Although you can do the full routine with one size of dumbbell, you may find some of the exercises harder or easier than others and like to work with a mix of dumbbell sizes. We are big fans of using a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells for home workouts as they are both space-efficient and convenient when you want to switch weight size mid-workout.

Let's take a look at what Lanceford has in store for us with this shoulder dumbbell routine and uncover the benefits of the workout.

What is Lisa Lanceford's Shoulder Dumbbell Workout?

As mentioned, there are five exercises to work through and you will perform 10-12 reps per move, with the aim of completing three rounds of the entire routine. Before starting the workout, it's important to choose a weight that you can sustain through all three rounds without compromising your form.

On the topic of form, check out Lanceford's demonstrations in the post below to make sure you're performing each exercise correctly.

A post shared by Lisa jean (@lisafiittworkouts) A photo posted by on

Depending on what you're training goals are between hypertrophy vs strength training, you don't need to stick to Lanceford's set rep range. If you're looking to build genuine strength in your upper body, you'll need to lift a heavier weight with fewer reps (2-6) and higher sets (4-6), with longer rest periods to recover between sets.

On the other hand, for hypertrophy (muscle growth), focus on progressive overload by gradually increasing weight or reps, aiming for 8-12 reps per set with 60-90 seconds of rest. This approach challenges your muscles to adapt and grow.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're very new to training with weights and the details above seem confusing but you still want to build a more defined upper body with this dumbbell routine, don't worry! Start by focusing on perfecting your form with each exercise. As you become more confident, look to gradually increase the weight or the number of reps. The key is to challenge yourself while maintaining good technique, and you should hopefully start to notice progress over time.

Yes4All Rubber Grip Encased Hex Dumbbell 25 lbs: was $52 now $34

This Yes4All dumbbell looks like many others, but is actually coated in PVC rather than rubber, if you aren't a fan of rubber's smell, but maybe also because it brings the cost down. However, the handle is coated in rubber for improved grip and there are savings on all loads up to the 50 lbs model.

One final thing to note is that building upper body strength and muscle isn’t just about looking good—it can also greatly improve your posture. When your upper body muscles are strong, they help keep your spine aligned and support your body in an upright position. This means less slouching and the less likely you are to experience back and neck pain.