Ditch the weights — 20 minutes and this Pilates workout is all you need to build strong abs

Features
By
published

Build a stronger core with this Pilates-style session

Woman outdoors on a yoga mat performing an ab exercise during ab workout
(Image credit: Getty images)

When it comes to building functional core strength, there are few better ways to go about it than doing regular Pilates. If you can manage to fit this 20-minute abs workout into your routine two or three times a week, it won’t be long before you feel and see the benefits to your core.

The workout has been put together by Pilates instructor and physiotherapist Jessica Valant, and it’s designed to be suitable for people of all fitness levels. Throughout the workout Valant starts by giving a beginner-friendly version of each exercise, then adds layers to make it more challenging, which you can also add on if you’re able to.

Whatever version of each exercise that you end up doing, it’s a highly effective way to spend 20 minutes, and all you need for the session is a bit of space and one of the best yoga mats, which will provide extra support and traction for the moves.

Watch Jessica Valant’s 20-minute abs workout

Abs Workout at Home - No Equipment | All Levels Ab Workout! - YouTube Abs Workout at Home - No Equipment | All Levels Ab Workout! - YouTube
Watch On

Rather than doing sets of each exercise in the workout, it’s mostly done as one long practice where you flow from one move to the next, though there are a few short breaks to rest and stretch the abs.

As mentioned Valant starts with a basic exercise and adds on layers of difficulty you can attempt if you’re comfortable with them. For example with the Pilates Hundred you can do the move with your feet and shoulders on the floor, then increase the challenge by raising your legs into tabletop position, lifting your shoulders and finally straightening your legs.

Along with making the workout suitable for all fitness levels, this approach means that you’ll be able to keep progressing and challenging yourself by going back to it regularly. Unless you can immediately do the hardest variation of all the moves in the session comfortably, which is unlikely, there’s going to be something new you can aim to achieve every time you do it.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon
You don't have to break the bank to get a high-quality yoga mat. The Gaiam Print Yoga Mat provides excellent joint cushioning and features a sticky, non-slip texture to help enhance your grip throughout your practice. Made from non-toxic materials, it's also a healthier choice for both you and the planet.

View Deal

Throughout the workout Valant will give advice on how to maintain the best form for each exercise to engage your core muscles correctly, and she also advises on how to breathe with each move. This is a vital part of Pilates and I always find it helps me to push through tough exercises, partly because I’m a little distracted and focused on my breath instead of my burning abs.

If you like the idea of a Pilates-inspired abs workout but 20 minutes is too long for you to fit in, then I tried this 7-minute core workout recently and it was great. On the other hand if 20 minutes isn’t long enough for you, I gave this 40-minute core workout a go a while back, and it was brutally effective if you have the time and motivation to push through it.

More from Tom’s Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Yoga Mats
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 177 deals
Filters
Arrow
Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm
(Black)
1
Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm Made...
lululemon (US)
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
2
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
3
Gaiam Classic Yoga Mat 3MM...
Walmart
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
4
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
REI.com
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
5
manduka PRO Yoga Mat 85...
Zappos
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
6
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat, Size...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
7
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat -...
SHEIN
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
8
Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat -...
Amazon
View
Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm
(Black)
9
Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm Made...
lululemon (US)
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
(Blue)
Our Review
10
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.

More about fitness
Woman practicing yoga at home

Yoga instructor reveals the 12-minute full-body stretch that eases tightness and tension

woman with strong abs and legs

Look no further — instead of squats, try this exercise to build explosive lower-body power and a stronger core
Best Buy storefront

Epic Best Buy weekend sale from $19 — 21 deals I'd buy on Super Bowl TV deals, Switch games, laptops and more
See more latest