Three Suitcase Concepts for the Modern Traveler

Alberto Villareal and design firm Agent recently came up with three suitcase form factor that peg on loads of useful functionality. The SURFN, RIDN, and STROLLN don't just take a naming cue from Flickr. They promise to make the life of the red-eye traveler a little easier.

The SURFN is an upright wheeled piece of luggage that splits into two. The front part folds down to become a platform for other pieces of luggage, or a kid who wants a ride. The RIDN is a hard-case four-wheeler that doubles as a seat for travelers waiting for lines to move. Rounding-up the trio is the STROLLN, also an upright but which has seating space for a small kid.

MOVE-ON Suitcase Collection by AGENT