What are your top priorities when shopping for a new phone? Many of us just want something easy to use, that offers top value for money and can take great photos.

Is that really too much to ask? In a world of rising phone prices, the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are shining stars.

The fresh face of Android One

The Mi A2 and A2 Lite are a little different from the other models Xiaomi makes, because these are Android One phones. Made as part of a close partnership with Google, they run a clean and pure-looking version of Android 9.0. The Xiaomi Mi A2 and A2 Lite have a blank canvas you can make your own, and this approach also provides great performance.

Mi A2 Lite

These are just some of Android One’s many benefits.

You also two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates, which are at times ignored or missed by some manufacturers. Don’t underestimate the warm and fuzzy feeling of knowing your phone is protected.

Android One also offers unlimited cloud storage of your photos through the brilliant Google Photos app. You can delete snaps from a Xiaomi Mi A2’s memory banks, safe in the knowledge those memories won’t be deleted along with them.

There’s more, too. Android One has clever battery optimization that makes sure less charge is used when your mobile is just hanging out in your pocket or bag. Because no one likes to see the "low battery" alert after waking up their mobile.

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs A2 Lite

Now you just need to choose whether to buy a Xiaomi Mi A2 or Mi A2 Lite. Here’s where things get tricky, as they both represent outstanding value.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the larger of the two, and fits in a bigger 5.99-inch screen that should appeal to those who play games or like to stream video on their phone. Xiaomi’s smaller Mi A2 Lite adds a notch to fit as much display as possible into a narrower handset.

Mi A2 Lite

Consider the Mi A2 Lite if you want the ultimate low-maintenance mobile buddy. It has a class-leading 4000mAh battery, which will last a full two days for most people.

Xiaomi takes a slightly different approach with the Mi A2. Its ultra-slim 7.3mm frame looks and feels slick, and you get a hardware bump-up in almost all areas aside from the battery.

Mi A2

Its Snapdragon 660 CPU can handle the most demanding games. A 12+20MP rear camera array with wide aperture f/1.75 lens is ready for any situation you throw its way. And an AI-assisted 20-megapixel camera is ready for all your selfie needs, even in low light.

So, are you after a powerhouse phone? Or one that slips into already-full pockets more easily, and lasts even longer before needing a recharge?

You can’t go wrong with either the Xiaomi Mi A2 or Mi A2 Lite. These two top-performing Android One models that show what an affordable phone can achieve when all the right hardware and software choices are made.

Credit: Xiaomi