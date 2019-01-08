Sony’s New Party Speakers Are Ready for Karaoke and Cups

Sony has revealed a new set of portable wireless speakers at CES 2019, which are especially designed for use outdoors and at parties.

(Image credit: Sony)

The GTK-PG10 comes replete with features meant to give you and your guests many different ways to have fun with the soundtrack to your get-together. First off, the compact 6.7kg (14lbs 12oz) cube frame comes with carrying handles, and can be mounted on a tripod. Lightness and portability aren't exactly high-tech features, but they’ll certainly be useful if you need to quickly get the party started, or have to run indoors with it to escape the rain.

As you’d hope to find on a wireless speaker, you have plenty of input methods. There's Bluetooth, FM radio, USB or aux cable available, as well as the option to plug in a microphone.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is obviously hoping you’ll be singing along too, as it also comes with a button to activate an epic echo effect, and another which changes the pitch of the music. This will let people with voices high and low tackle songs that would normally be well out of their range, much to the benefit of the audience’s ears.

(Image credit: Sony)

The speaker's most curious touch is the built-in cup holders. When you flip open the top panels of the speaker, you'll get not only better sound, as this spreads the sounds from the tweeters more effectively, but four spots ideal for placing a cup of your preferred drink. And there’s no need to worry about accidentally spilling your beverage and damaging the electronics, as the GTK-PG10’s top is splash-proof. (That’s still no excuse not to clean up the mess though.)

Powering the whole ensemble is a 13 hour rechargeable battery, so you and your guests will need some stamina if you manage to drain the power reserves of this speaker in one sitting. Happily, your wallet won’t require emptying to afford the GTK-PG10, as the price is a reasonable $250 (no word on a UK price yet).