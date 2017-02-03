Snapchat Spectacles May Soon Be Easier to Find than Pikachu

Snapchat users who've been chomping at the bit to get a pair of Spectacles will have more luck scoring a pair this year. Parent company Snap says it plans to make the camera-equipped sunglasses more widely available throughout 2017.

(Image credit: Snap)



Snap has admitted that it still hasn't gotten a handle on how much its current and future users will be interested in the $129 Spectacles, but it appears to be going all-in on the hardware; The company specifically calls itself a camera company.



"We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate," the company wrote in a recent filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.



Snap hasn't explicitly announced any plans to come out with hardware other than its Spectacles, but we'd imagine that a camera company would want to make more than one camera.



For now, Snap says it's been relying on a single manufacturer to make its glasses. If the demand for its Spectacles is real, and it's consistent, the company will have to figure out how to make more for all the Spectacle-less faces among its 150 million-plus users.



Snapchat is also expected to eventually come out with a souped-up version of its Lenses, the app's always-entertaining augmented reality overlays, potentially with object recognition built in, according to The Information.