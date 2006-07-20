PMP Face-Off:Sandisk Sansa e250 vs. Samsung Z5Q

Introduction
The market for flash-based MP3 players with higher capacity is heating up, as the price of solid-state memory drops after the successful launch of the iPod Nano. While they might not offer the huge capacity of hard-drive based players they do benefit from a complete lack of moving parts, which makes them great for active use.
Both players being reviewed here are 2 GB versions - the Sansa e250 and the Samsung YP-Z5Q - and one can also get models in 4 GB and 6 GB configurations. Both machines are also recent releases, both debuting in the second quarter of 2006. Does anything else separate one from the other?
Sansa E200 Series
|Sandisk Sansa e250
|Dimensions
|44 (W) x 89.9 (H) x 13.5 (D) mm
1.70 (W) x 3.5 (H) x 0.5 (D) inches
|Weight
|76 g / 2.7 oz
|Power Source
|Internal: Rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery.
External: Proprietary USB cable.
|Display
|1.8" TFT LCD / 220x176 pixel resolution
|Memory
|2 GB (flash).
|Recording
|Audio: Built-in Mic, FM Recording (North America Only)
Video: n/a
|Playback
|Audio: MP3, WMA, Secure WMA
Video: Converter supports AVI, MPG1,2,4,DVD (VOB), WMV, MOV
Image Display: JPEG
|Screen Orientation
|Portrait
|AV Connections
|n/a
|Interfaces
|USB 2.0 high-speed device
|Battery Life
|10-15 hours; manufacturer claims 20 hours
When it comes to gadgets such as the Sansa e200, first impressions are important; this is a good looking player, so they're largely positive. The only aspect that is a letdown in this regard is the clear plastic navigation wheel on the front of the machine, which looks extremely tacky. A titanium alloy back inspires confidence that the unit can survive a few knocks, but the screen is located a couple of millimeters under the plastic cover making it a weak point to be aware of.
