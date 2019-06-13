Samsung’s Insane 292-Inch Wall TV Is World’s Biggest and Brightest

The 146-inch version of The Wall has been available for order since last January. The stunning MicroLED TV by Samsung is a mind blowing device at that size but, when you scale it up to 292 inches — 24 feet! — and 8K video resolution, you positively enter the realm of interdimensional portal-level amazingness.

Its name: The Wall Luxury.



Available globally this month (price TBD), it will be available from 73 inches and 2K resolution to this 292-inch behemoth. The device’s thickness is only 30 millimeters and has zero bezel: the image ends right at the edge.

That’s precisely the most impressive aspect of the TV. At last, Samsung has been able to allegedly match the large-format LG OLED displays with this new technology. Until now, LG was the only manufacturer who could offer an infinite contrast ratio thanks to the self-emitting light nature of OLED: every pixel produces its light without the need of any backlight. The result is that — while any other TV have grayish blacks and comparatively washed out color thanks to the lamps being the LCD panel — OLED can offer true pure blacks.

MicroLED technology offers self-emitting light diodes, too.



Samsung alleges that this beast has a 100,000-hour lifetime. By comparison, LG claims that its TVs can last 30,000 hours — about 10 years if you watch TV about eight hours a day. Also, OLED can get burn-in images permanently imprinted on its surface if you leave the same image on for a long time. In theory, MicroLED doesn’t have this problem.

Samsung also claims that this TV will deliver 2,000 nits of maximum brightness when displaying 120 frames per second — which sounds quite dizzying. The entire thing is controlled by an AI-based image processor that handles upscaling of video and color banding smoothing.

The Wall Luxury comes with everything you expect from a TV of this class: all the connections you can imagine, wireless, and two different sound systems, Hartman Luxury Audio or Steinway Lyngdorf.

