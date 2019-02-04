Galaxy Watch Sport Renders Reveal Sleek Apple Watch Foe

All of the talk surrounding Samsung of late has centered on the company's Galaxy S10 smartphone. But a new leak suggests there's more to be excited about than that.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The folks over at 91Mobiles on Monday (Feb. 4) published an image of what they say is an official render for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport. The device, which might also be known as the Galaxy Active, according to reports, will be a sports-focused smartwatch that aims at the activity-obsessed side of the wearables market.

The device comes with a round face that will of course tell the time, but also provide you access to apps that could range from fitness-tracking programs to standard Android apps. There are also two circular buttons around the side that will apparently allow you to control the on-device software and perform other tasks. Their exact function is unknown.

The device will come with what appears to be a rubber or silicone strap with a chrome-looking buckle that looks similar to the finish on the ring around the dial. We can't see what's on the other side of the dial, but according to 91Mobiles, it could ship with the same sensors that previous Samsung smartwatches offered. The device is also expected to support a variety of trackers, including a sleep monitor, step counter, heart rate monitor, and more.

When the device launches, look for it to ship with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity built-in. It might also support Samsung Pay for payments, according to 91Mobiles.

Of course, Samsung is keeping its plans for a future smartwatch close to the vest, so take all of this with the proverbial grain of salt. Chances are, the device won't be making its way to store shelves until after Feb. 20, when the company unveils a variety of new devices, led by the Galaxy S10.