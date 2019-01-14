Samsung Galaxy M Revealed with Infinity-V Display

Update: Jan 16 - a new leak has revealed some exact specifications for the M10 model. It uses a Exynos 7872 processor, 2 or 3 GB RAM, 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, and a 3,400 mAh battery, charged via micro-USB cable. It will come with an Android 8.1 OS, displaying on a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and cost 10,000 Rs ($140, £110). The storage capacity and front facing camera’s specs are currently unknown, but the latter is considered likely to be an 8MP model.

Additionally, the M20 model will instead have a 5,000 mAh battery charged via USB-C, and will have 32 or 64 GB storage, expandable with a micro-SD card. (Sources: GizmoChina, SamMobile)



Original story follows:



Samsung is working on a new smartphone that will only be available online.

Over in India, Samsung has published a new microsite teasing the new Galaxy M. The device, which has yet to be fully revealed, comes with Samsung's Infinity-V display that offers thin bezels all around a teardrop notch around its front-facing camera.

According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the leak, the device in the picture is the Galaxy M20, which gets its name from its two rear-facing cameras. It'll be launched alongside the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M30, which will offer a single-lens camera and triple-lens camera array, respectively.

The Samsung microsite provides some hints at what we can expect from the handset. It says that the device will be "zippy," thanks to a powerful processor, and will ship with an ultra-wide camera to take better pictures. According to the photos published by SamMobile, it'll come with a fast-charging feature that will boost its battery life three-times faster than previous models and offers an "oh-mAh-God battery" that according to SamMobile, could tip the scales at 5000-mAh.

Samsung has been hinting at the Galaxy M for quite some time and its features were tipped in leaks earlier this month. According to the SamMobile report, the company plans to officially unveil the handset in India on Jan. 28. Although a price hasn't been announced, the smartphone is expected to be made of plastic and appeal to budget shoppers. It could cost as little as $200.

In an interesting twist, Samsung India said that the smartphone will only be available for purchase online. Initially, it might only be available in India, but it could — and likely will — expand to other markets over time.