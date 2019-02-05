Feast Your Eyes on Samsung's Galaxy A90 — Pop-Up Selfie and All

Samsung is apparently working on a new smartphone that could combine an edge-to-edge display and a pop-up camera that could change how you snap selfies.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The folks over at Slashleaks have published a new render of what the site claims is Samsung's Galaxy A90. The device comes with an edge-to-edge display that features a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, according to the report. Interestingly, there's no front-facing camera at first blush. Instead, Samsung has designed a pop-up selfie camera in the device that, when it crops up, lets you snap photos of yourself.

Aside from that, the device comes with a virtual fingerprint sensor on the front that will apparently make its way to Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup. A thin bezel at the chin of the handset is the only area where the front of the device isn't covered by a screen.

On the back, Samsung has opted for a triple-lens camera array that's vertically aligned. There's also a flash beneath the cameras.

There's not much else shared in the leak to get a sense of what Samsung has planned. However, if real, the Galaxy A90 clearly illustrates the company's commitment to reducing bezels as much as possible and offering different designs that take advantage of big screens.

Samsung is planning to launchthe Galaxy S10 lineup Feb. 20. The S10, S10+ and S10E are said to come with thin bezels all around, a virtual fingerprint sensor, and a cut-out in the screen for a front-facing camera. The S10 and S10 E would have a single punch hole, while the S10+ would have a larger hole to accommodate two front cameras.

Samsung's Galaxy A series of devices tend to be in the midrange of the spectrum and usually aren't as capable as the S models. It's likely, though unconfirmed, that the Galaxy A90 will follow suit if and when it hits store shelves.