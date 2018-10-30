Get a Samsung QLED TV for Less Than $700

Can't afford an OLED TV? Here's your next best bet. For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (QN49Q6F) on sale for $697.99.





Traditionally, this TV sells for $1,099.99, so you're saving $400. It's also the least-expensive QLED TV we've seen since last Christmas.

QLED TVs are LCD TVs that use quantum dot technology to deliver enhanced picture quality with vibrant colors and deeper blacks. The QN49Q6F is part of Samsung's 2018 QLED lineup and while it doesn't beat the picture quality of an OLED TV, QLED TVs sure get close.

Feature-wise, this Samsung QLED TV offers HDR support, 4K resolution, a near-bezel-less design, built-in Bixby voice, 120Hz motion rate, and 4 HDMI ports.



If you're serious about taking your TV to the next level, the Samsung QN49Q6F could be what you've been looking for.